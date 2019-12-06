Costly doctor shortages are real in South Carolina and across the nation. The American Association of Medical Colleges warns these shortages are going to get worse over the next 15 years unless the number of doctors is increased.
A major bottleneck is the number of medical graduate slots available nationwide. Bills are pending in Congress to pay for more residencies, as these slots are known. But state action also will be needed to correct imbalances in the federal program.
In 1996, Congress unwisely capped medical residencies funded by Medicare, which is the principle supporter of medical training. The Department of Veterans Affairs also funds a small number.
Since then, the elderly population that relies on Medicare has grown rapidly and will continue to do so. Seniors are up to six times more likely to need a doctor in any year than the rest of the population.
Medical schools have greatly increased the number of doctors they graduate, particularly in the South and Southwest where population growth has been the greatest. But the number of residencies funded by Medicare has remained the same as in 1997. As a result, teaching hospitals mostly have had to foot the bill for additional residency slots. A few states, including Georgia, have decided to fund residencies.
The Medicare cap on residencies favors parts of the country that have lost population over those where medical needs are growing. For example, last year New York State had nearly three times as many medical residencies per person as South Carolina.
The proposed federal legislation would try to redress this imbalance. But the new Medicare-funded slots still would not satisfy the American Association of Medical Colleges’ projections of need. Given the 10 years or more that it takes to train a doctor, beginning with undergraduate studies, time is running out to fix the looming doctor shortage.
That’s where the S.C. Legislature needs to step in. It has generously supported the expansion of medical training in the state. But of the 456 graduates of the state’s three M.D. and one Doctor of Osteopathy programs in 2018, only 118 matched to S.C. residency programs, according to the S.C. Office for Healthcare Workforce. Other residency slots were filled from out of state. Part of the problem may be a mismatch with specialty residencies offered in the state. The fix is to further increase residencies.
Where doctors do their residencies has a big influence over where they practice, but less than half of the doctors trained in South Carolina practice here. That is a major reason why the state should expand residencies.
In interviews with The Post and Courier, Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of the Medical University of South Carolina, and Dr. Ernest Clyburn, senior associate dean for graduate medical education at MUSC, cited statistics that show 75 percent of doctors who complete their M.D. studies and their residencies in the same state end up practicing in that state.
Medicare funds 47 percent of the residencies at MUSC. The VA funds another 14 percent, and the hospital covers the rest at about $110,000 a year. That’s more than $30 million a year that comes out of hospital revenues, insurance payments and patients’ pockets.
Funding medical residencies would be a good investment by the state to reduce the costs of health care and increase the percentage of state medical school graduates who eventually practice in South Carolina.