Editorial: SC Senate wants to ground most legislative flights. House should agree.

We were reminded this spring of how badly legislators are abusing state planes, using them to attend conferences of questionable public value, often in resort areas, often accompanied by spouses or girlfriends. Again.

The reports of high-flying lawmakers prompted the predictable outrage from a few legislators, and a knee-jerk proposal to just sell off the state planes — which might save the state money and might in fact cost it money but in any event was a sledgehammer-to-kill-a-gnat proposal since most flights do not involve legislators.

And then something amazing happened. Just as we had urged, the Senate voted to put some restrictions on legislators’ use of the planes.

State law already limits the state planes to “official business,” which isn't defined except to explicitly exclude travel to or from legislative meetings, news conferences, bill signings and political functions. The proviso added to the do-not-fly list "conferences" — which have been legislators' favorite way to use the planes as a perk instead of a tool since the restrictions were imposed. (Before then ... well, thankfully, those days are over.)

Columbia’s State newspaper reported this spring that House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford took 34 flights on state planes since 2012, often to vacation destinations, where he was speaking at a conference or had some other type of business that was tangentially related to his job as a legislator. He was accompanied on six trips by his girlfriend and now wife, whose presence apparently wasn’t even tangentially related to legislative business.

The newspaper reported that Rep. John King took 24 flights and Rep. Carl Anderson took 14, while 17 legislators hitched a ride on a state plane between three and 10 times; 15 lawmakers flew twice and one once.

There are occasionally legitimate reasons for state legislators to use a state plane, which costs $1,000 to $1,500 per hour to fly; that’s why state law allows it, as long as they sign a form stating that they're on official state business. But most of Mr. Rutherford’s trips — like many other legislators’ trips — were for conferences of the sort that lawmakers have agreed count as official state business but that certainly aren’t an essential part of their jobs.

Although banning travel to conferences will have the most direct impact, the proviso approved by the Senate — proposed by Republican Leader Shane Massey, Republican Sens. Wes Climer and Penry Gustafson and Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian — includes other provisions that should further scale back the abuse: Legislators could use the planes only with prior approval by the president of the Senate or the speaker of the House or if they were invited to tag along on a trip arranged by one of the agencies in the governor’s Cabinet — and then only if the Cabinet director certifies in writing that the legislator’s attendance “is in furtherance of the official business of the State.”

That means if legislators find a way to abuse the planes again, the speaker or president or the governor would be on the hook to explain why he authorized that abuse — and thus, we hope, unlikely to approve questionable trips.

Additionally, legislators’ guests would have to pay for flights at commercial rates within 30 days, with penalties assessed against the legislator every 30 days if the payment isn’t made.

There’s plenty of room to improve those provisions. For instance, we’d like to see legislators (and other flyers) explain why it’s essential to reserve the state plane, rather than driving, or flying commercially, for instance by showing it’s less expensive to use a state plane than to take a commercial flight. And this is a small thing, but why not require lawmakers to file a written explanation of their travel before they climb aboard rather than within 24 hours after a flight?

But outlawing the most common abuse, and requiring legislative leaders and the governor to take ownership for the trips, should reduce the frequency of lawmakers' flights.

Of course, it’s easy for the Senate to pass such a change, since the most frequent flyers are House members: Only five of the 36 legislators who reserved the state plane between January 2012 and March 2021 were senators. Two of those senators have since retired, and among them the five took a total of 15 flights, which is fewer than half the trips taken by Mr. Rutherford.

What will happen next isn’t clear, since the poster child for abusive flights has a surprising amount of pull in a body that doesn’t need any Democratic votes to pass … anything.

But we know what should happen next: House budget writers, who are taking their second pass at the budget this week and next, should accept the Senate proviso, and build on it. And if they don’t, then other representatives should propose that during full House debate in two weeks.