Editorial: SC Senate should approve business license reform

South Carolina businesses that operate in many cities and counties may finally get a break.
After several years of negotiations and failed attempts, this could be the year that the General Assembly passes the Business License Tax Reform Act. The House gave it unanimous final approval Thursday, and we urge the Senate to take it up and pass it soon.
Essentially, the bill wouldn’t lower license fees on businesses, but it would make them much easier to pay — which is the appropriate balance for the Legislature to strike in local government matters. The measure would standardize many aspects of how cities and counties collect this revenue, and companies doing business in many jurisdictions stand to benefit the most.
The legislation not only would establish a central portal where businesses could apply and pay, saving them time and headaches, but it also would create a standard application form, renewal dates and appeals among other sensible reforms.
The bill is being heralded by both the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the Municipal Association of South Carolina — a good sign that stakeholders agree that it would help businesses without hurting an important source of revenue for many local governments.
Across the state, nine of 46 counties and 234 of its 271 cities have such license requirements on the books. And in most cases, they bring in significant sums. That’s the case in the city of Charleston, which expects to get about $37 million from business licenses this year, almost 19 percent of its total operating income. Statewide, cities and towns collect about $400 million, and in some cases, license fees bring in half of a city’s total income.
Scott Slatton, the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s advocacy director, said the bill builds on a model business license ordinance that the association has encouraged cities to adopt. About 130 already have done so, and dozens more have incorporated parts of it.
Also, the payment portal that the association is developing — and testing successfully in Greenwood and Greer — ultimately might be the payment software adopted by the state. But even if the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office opts for another software provider to process payments, that company must forward all collections to cities and counties, Mr. Slatton said.
“We are pleased,” he said. “It is a bill that is fair for all. It’s fair for small and big business, and it’s fair for small and big cities and towns.”
It has taken at least five years and a lot of hard work to get the bill this far, but now that municipal and business leaders have found a middle ground, we encourage the Senate and Gov. Henry McMaster to approve this reasonable and helpful measure very soon.