Editorial: SC school improvements can't wait any longer; lawmakers must finish the job

South Carolina needs transformative changes to the way we educate children. We need to do a much better job of helping parents prepare their children to learn before they ever start school, and then we need to greet those children with more and better teachers who know the best ways to teach them and who are teaching them the things they need to know in order to thrive.

Critics are right when they say the long-debated education bill that finally passed the state Senate on Thursday won’t provide that transformation.

Despite big talk by its sponsors, it never was intended to do all that. Just read the initial version of the legislation, and it’s clear that it was meant to take modest steps in that direction, in some cases.

It was designed to address our most pressing immediate and mid-term problem — a growing teacher shortage — by raising teacher pay and eliminating duties that distract teachers from their primary job and improving teacher education programs. That’s the first step in a long-term effort to provide children with more and better teachers, an effort that must include making it easier to get rid of the minority of teachers who shouldn’t be teachers.

It was designed to push tiny school districts to merge and gain economies of scale and shed irresponsible leadership, and to make it easier for the state to take over and turn around school districts that are failing to educate children. That’s an important step toward providing all children with a decent education, regardless of where they live, because lawmakers don’t want to increase funding if the money won’t be spent well. The crucial phase two of that effort — which this legislation never attempted to address — is overhauling a funding system that too often fails to provide money for the extra classes and better teachers that impoverished students need most.

But critics are completely off-base when they say S.419 is a harmful bill, and even when they simply say it won’t do any good.

S.419 adds those extremely important district takeover provisions whose significance critics fail to recognize. It provides better pay and a daily planning period for teachers and eliminates nearly all the despised standardized tests not required by the federal government. It changes high school and technical college requirements so what students are taught matches up better with what they need to know to succeed. It improves teacher education programs and provides larger scholarships for students who want to become teachers.

Perhaps most significantly, a late change during the Senate’s eight weeks of debate expands state-funded 4-year-old kindergarten and early childhood education programs to include poor children across the entire state. Gov. Henry McMaster and the House Ways and Means Committee included funding for that expansion in the state budget plan the House will start debating Monday. But like several reforms included in last year’s budget, it still needs the changes to the law to ensure it continues after the spotlight moves away.

After multiple makeovers in response to legitimate and illegitimate criticism from teachers, the bill that passed the Senate on Thursday is significantly different than the one that passed the House 364 days earlier. That’s good, because many of the changes improve the bill. But it means there’s still a lot of work ahead, by the House Education Committee and the full House and a House-Senate conference committee. It’s essential work, because if it isn’t done, and done well, all the work of the past year will have been for naught. And the children of South Carolina — the children who will make or break our state in coming years — can’t afford naught.