Editorial: SC prison opinion reminds all public officials that sunlight isn't optional

An attorney general’s opinion released late last week has ended a bizarre episode in which the S.C. Department of Corrections refused to release the names of inmates who died in custody.

The 11-page opinion by S.C. Solicitor General Robert Cook concluded that the Corrections Department probably would be considered a “covered entity” under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — as medical officials at the agency had warned, prompting Director Bryan Stirling to stop releasing the names pending an opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

But the opinion also noted that the federal privacy law specifically allows medical information to be released if another law requires it. And although the S.C. Supreme Court has bizarrely held that autopsies are exempt from disclosure, the May 14 opinion concluded that the names of dead inmates (along with their death certificates — and in fact everybody’s death certificates) are public records under South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act.

The opinion confirms our dismay at a county coroner's refusal to release the name of a notorious inmate who died in prison this month. And it should serve as a reminder to McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett and any other coroners who are confused about the requirements of their job, which include obeying state law.

Not to take anything away from Mr. Cook, whose opinions are consistently thorough and evenhanded, but this one was bolstered by such an overwhelming collection of statutory, regulatory and judicial citations that it left us baffled at how anyone who holds himself out to be an expert on HIPAA could have failed to reach the same conclusion.

As such, it underscores our belief that state agencies should take this sort of question first to the attorney general, whose job is to provide the answers that a court likely would reach, rather than outside "experts," who might provide the opinion that either the agency or that "expert" wants.

But the importance of the opinion extends beyond this one situation where a state agency fearful that it was violating federal law instituted a policy that violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act. It also provides a much-needed reminder to public officials who routinely violate our open records and open meetings law by pretending that it allows much more secrecy than it does. As the opinion makes clear, the requirements of the whole law are actually much greater than the sum of its discrete parts.

That concept is baked into the law, which begins with an unequivocal declaration that “it is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that citizens shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in the formulation of public policy.” That’s followed immediately by a mandate that the law’s provisions “must be construed so as to make it possible for citizens, or their representatives, to learn and report fully the activities of their public officials at a minimum cost or delay to the persons seeking access to public documents or meetings.”

As the state Supreme Court has ruled, that means the law “should be liberally construed” to carry out its broad purpose. Any exceptions allowed by the law, Mr. Cook noted, “must be narrowly interpreted.”

Unfortunately, we see the opposite of that time after time.

We see it when the S.C. Commerce Department claims that such run-of-the-mill information as the names of officials who submitted an application for tax-funded incentives and the names of those who witnessed their signature on the application constitute a "trade secret" that the law allows the agency to hide from the public.

We see it when the Charleston County Council meets behind closed doors, without giving the public a clue of what it's discussing, to sign off on a sweetheart deal for the county attorney — drafted by the county attorney — and keeps it secret until a reporter unearths it.

We see it, as The Post and Courier's Joseph Cranney and Avery Wilks reported in the latest installment of the "Uncovered" series, when Fairfield County School Superintendent J.R. Green refuses to provide even a school board member with information about how he spends a $42,000 annual discretionary fund, warns his employees not to answer routine questions from a local newspaper because it accurately reported on low test scores in his schools, and then spends $27,000 a year in tax money to start a competing newspaper.

In all those cases and too many others, state and local officials construe the openness mandate in South Carolina's Freedom of Information Act as narrowly as possible and interpret its enumerated exceptions as liberally as possible.

But as Mr. Cook reminded us in the latest opinion, the attorney general’s office, across multiple attorneys general, has offered this consistent advice for decades: “When in doubt, disclose.” And, just to be sure there's no misunderstanding: "all doubt must be resolved in favor of transparency." It's advice that's based on and reliably repeated by courts when lawsuits are filed to challenge the secrecy impulse. Public officials should read that again. And again. And perhaps memorize it. And then start acting accordingly.

It's not a difficult concept. Nor is it one that we, or the attorney general's office, or our courts, should have to keep repeating.