With the recent publication of their research in the journal Nature, a group of South Carolina scientists has boldly thrust itself into perhaps the most hotly contested climate change debate: What caused the Earth’s temperature to plummet about 12,800 years ago?

A major clue may lie in the sediment of tiny, shallow White Pond, near Elgin, between Columbia and Camden. Astonishingly, the 30 feet of sediment in the pond dates back more than 30,000 years, giving scientists a cross section of climate change over that period.

The debate concerns a well-documented plunge in temperature that may have contributed to the decline of North American mammoths, camels and other megafauna and of the earliest human beings in North America, the Clovis people. Was the cooling caused by terrestrial phenomena like the melting of huge ice lakes in Canada or by a cosmic impact — or something else?

The sudden drop in temperature appears to have been global. It is known as the Younger Dryas period because the temperature changes were detected in the arctic flower Dryas, and the changes between 20,000 years ago and 12,800 years ago are divided into Older and Younger Dryas periods.

The debate, leading to hundreds of competing scientific articles, is driven by evidence the Younger Dryas may have been caused by the impact of parts of a comet or asteroid that triggering massive wildfires whose smoke precipitated a global winter by blocking sunlight.

The impact hypothesis relies on a variety of evidence, much of it disputed. Perhaps the most compelling is the presence of high concentrations of platinum in deposits dating to the Younger Dryas period. These concentrations are consistent with volcanic eruptions or cosmic impacts. The more widespread the deposits for a geological date, the more likely they are due to impacts.

At White Pond, a team of scientists led by Christopher Moore of the University of South Carolina found a high platinum content and a high platinum/palladium ratio in a core dated to 12,800 years ago in addition to heavy carbon deposits suggesting forest fires and a decline in spores related to animal excreta.

Significantly, the discovery comes on the heels of a finding in South Africa’s Limpopo region of a platinum spike in peat deposits dating to the early Younger Dryas period.

The White Pond project included researchers from USC, the College of Charleston, Wofford and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, as well as a team from East Carolina University and contributions from the universities of California, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and DePaul, the Earth Observatory of Singapore and the Comet Research Group of Arizona.

The S.C. discovery adds to evidence supporting the impact hypothesis but does not prove it to the satisfaction of all scientists studying the period. The controversy is likely to continue.

However, the impact hypothesis should raise consciousness about the significance of efforts by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other national space agencies to track asteroids and comets approaching Earth and methods for preventing them from impacting Earth and causing a new global winter.