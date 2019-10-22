It’s nice to know that a Horry County judge ruled South Carolina’s civil forfeiture law unconstitutional in several different ways. But that’s not much comfort to people who have had cars, cash and other valuables seized without even being charged with — much less convicted of — a crime.

Now it’s time for the Legislature to take a swing at the curveball that is civil asset forfeiture and knock the odious practice out of the park. After all, it is the Legislature’s rightful duty to make law, not the courts.

Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, provided a blueprint that 93 of his colleagues signed onto this past legislative session, but worries over how the bill might affect other quirks in state law prompted House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, to send the legislation to a study panel headed by retired judge Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson. So we expect the Legislature to have a refined bill ready to act on when lawmakers get back to work in earnest in January.

Investigations by The Post and Courier in 2017 and the Greenville News this year have shown how the law has incentivized law enforcement agencies to seize assets, sometimes without even filing criminal charges, and put people in the legally backward position of having to prove their innocence to get their property back.

Practically speaking, that means you could lose a new car if your teenage son was driving it when he was arrested with a few grams of pot. To get the car back, you would have to go to court and prove you didn’t know he had the pot.

+2 Civil asset forfeitures violate SC and US constitutions, Horry judge rules An Horry County judge's ruling declared South Carolina's civil asset forfeiture statutes unconstitutional, setting the stage for court challenges over the practice of seizing cash and property from people who may not have been charged with a crime.

The Greenville News’ series looked at some 3,200 seizures and $17.6 million in assets taken over a three-year period. In about 800 cases, no criminal charges were filed, and in another 800 cases in which charges were filed, there were no convictions. The series also found that roughly two-thirds of seized assets came from black men, calling into question whether the law was being applied fairly.

As it is, law enforcement agencies get to keep about 75% of the booty, while prosecutors get 20% and the state’s general fund gets 5%.

Proceeds of forfeitures help buoy law enforcement budgets, but accounting rules are lax and forfeiture money is prone to misuse. For example, former Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson was convicted earlier this year of misusing public funds that included asset forfeiture money.

Ruling last year in an Indiana case in which a $48,000 Range Rover was seized along with about $320 in drugs, the U.S. Supreme Court found that state’s forfeiture law violated the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on excessive fines; the ruling also applied to other states. So it was no wonder that a Horry County judge recently affirmed that, and also ruled that South Carolina’s law violated the S.C. constitution, as well the Fifth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Rep. Clemmons’ bill would abolish the S.C. civil asset forfeiture law and replace it with criminal forfeiture, so a conviction would be required for forfeiture, thus shifting the burden of proof back to the state, where it should be. The bill also would redirect seized assets to the state to remove the incentive for law enforcement to be overly aggressive.

Certainly criminals should not be allowed to profit from their crimes. The bill wouldn’t stop police from seizing criminal assets — just ensure that it is done legally and fairly. Lawmakers would be wise to abolish civil asset forfeiture in South Carolina before the courts force their hand.