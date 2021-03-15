Editorial: SC needs one election law, not 46. Senate should pass House bill.

You can almost understand why most House Democrats were so suspicious of a long-overdue bill to bring some consistency to how counties conduct S.C. elections, after Gov. Henry McMaster interjected himself into the debate with ridiculous talk of fraud.

“Fraud,” after all, is the word Republicans across the country are using to justify efforts to roll back who can vote easily in elections; in traditionally deep-red Georgia, for instance, the state Senate voted last week to repeal a 2005 law that let everybody vote absentee, after GOP complaints that too many people voted absentee last year.

While we absolutely must be on the lookout for laws that lack sufficient safeguards to stop actual voter fraud, the fact is that investigation after investigation has found that the amount of voter fraud in this nation is infinitesimal.

What’s come to be called fraud usually amounts to different interpretations of state laws — or, in some cases, such as the one S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson tried to interject himself into last year, state voting laws that people in other states simply don’t like. Despite Mr. McMaster’s warning in a letter to legislators last week that they needed to “safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud,” that difference of interpretation is the only problem we’ve seen in South Carolina.

When politicians try to change how the state applies its election laws, as they did last year here and across the country, it’s the job of the courts to sort out the competing interpretations. But there are serious constitutional problems when state law allows county election commissions to apply their own individual interpretations to state law, with, say, one county using one process to verify the validity of voter signatures, an adjacent county using a different method and another county accepting all signatures without any sort of check.

H.3444 aims to correct that problem, by doing something most people probably assumed was already happening: requiring all county election commissions to follow not just the same laws but also the same interpretations when those laws aren’t clear. Specifically, they would have to follow the interpretation of the State Election Commission — which, again, is what most people assumed was already happening. Because it’s the only thing that makes any sense.

Just as S.C. and U.S. elections aren’t fraught with fraud, H.3444 is not, as some Democrats charged, laying the groundwork for voter suppression. (If legislators wanted to suppress voting, they wouldn’t mess around with a wonky change like this; they’d pass some of the bills that extremist Republicans have introduced to … suppress voting.) The fact that anyone could possibly object to requiring a consistent statewide interpretation of our election laws speaks to the paranoia of the objectors — which speaks to how poisonous our whole election culture has become.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Indeed, the only legitimate objection to the bill by House Speaker Jay Lucas was its attempt to expand the size of the State Election Commission with additional members appointed by legislators — who have no business appointing members to any executive branch commissions.

So it was a huge win for good government on Wednesday when the House removed the change to the makeup of the Election Commission and passed the bill with the simple change to require county election commissions to follow any policies or interpretations of law set by the gubernatorially appointed state commission.

Unspoken — but certainly on the mind of residents in counties such as Richland, which endured nearly a decade of botched elections due to sheer incompetence — was the fact that the bill also makes it easier for the state to intervene to safeguard against incompetent county election commissions. Although state law was changed in 2014 to reduce the problem, it still only allows the state to recommend training and request that employees be fired.

Meanwhile, a Senate subcommittee is meeting Tuesday to debate its own version of a “South Carolina Election Commission Restructuring Act” that does nothing to address the inconsistent policies from county to county but instead injects the Senate into the operations of the State Election Commission, by requiring Senate confirmation of the governor’s commission appointments as well as the agency director.

There’s nothing wrong with requiring Senate approval for the commissioners — that's already required for many gubernatorial appointments, not just here but also in states that respect the separation of powers. But the executive director of an agency that is deliberately insulated from direct political interference is a different thing: Even the governor doesn’t have any official say in who the election commissioner is; the Senate shouldn’t either.

The other part of S.499 gives the House and Senate the automatic right to squander tax dollars to hire their own attorneys to defend state election laws in court. Both bodies often do that already, but they have to ask the court’s permission, since the state constitution gives that job to the state attorney general. There’s no good reason to change this. Or to interject the Senate into the operations of the State Election Commission.

What there is good reason to do — what the Senate should do instead of pursuing this silly little bill — is pass H.3444 to clear up the very real problem with state election laws that was revealed through the avalanche of lawsuits that accompanied election 2020.