Editorial: SC needs more solar energy; don't let Dominion delay it

Dominion Energy’s refusal to greenlight Bridgestone’s 2-megawatt solar plant at the tiremaker’s Graniteville plant is costing the company about $20,000 a month and has been for more than a year. And it’s costing South Carolina traction in its belated efforts to generate more clean energy.

Bridgestone, whose Aiken County unit employs about 1,730 people and ranks as the corporation’s biggest U.S. energy user, contends the standalone solar plant has no nexus with Dominion’s transmission system or any of its equipment. Still, Dominion is making Bridgestone wait behind about 375 solar applicants that want to sell electricity back into its grid.

That doesn’t sound right. Obviously, the S.C. Public Service Commission needs to get to the bottom of the standoff and resolve it as quickly as possible. After all, South Carolina relies far too heavily on fossil-fuel generated electricity, and Bridgestone forked out $2.7 million for a solar array it hasn’t been able to use.

As reported by The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown, the outcome could determine how quickly South Carolina manufacturers can bring solar generation online for in-house use rather than for selling into utility grids. It also could affect other standalone energy projects such as MUSC’s plan for installing a natural gas-fired turbine for use at its downtown Charleston campus.

At the crux of the Bridgestone-Dominion disagreement is whether Bridgestone is subject to PSC “generator interconnection procedures” and, to a lesser degree, if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the solar plant. Bridgestone lawyers say no; Dominion’s, yes.

In the bigger picture, regulated utilities shouldn’t be getting in the way of businesses, especially energy-hungry manufacturers, that are trying to shrink their carbon footprints and find operating efficiencies. Plus, Bridgestone is expanding its Graniteville operations.

The dispute comes as Dominion is preparing to ask the PSC to approve rate increases as soon as May.

Bridgestone did explore building a grid-connected solar system that would have allowed it to sell excess electricity into what was the SCE&G grid. But the company changed directions when it missed a chance to participate in the utility’s bill-credit program, opting instead to build a standalone system that “is not interconnected to (Dominion’s) transmission system and does not operate in parallel with (Dominion’s) system,” according to its petition for relief.

Bridgestone says Dominion required it to install reverse-flow relays to prevent electricity from being inadvertently transmitted to Dominion’s grid or any of its equipment; also, that the Legislature amended the law specifically to exempt such solar systems from interconnection regulations.

Reasonably, Bridgestone has asked the seven-member PSC to find that its solar array is not subject to generator interconnection procedures, or to waive those requirements, and to order Dominion to allow Bridgestone to start generating part of its electricity needs.

Dominion countered that because Bridgestone is connected to the utility’s grid, it must go through the interconnection process and stated, unreasonably, that the only way Bridgestone could avoid that process would be to disconnect from Dominion entirely.

Dominion should relent and fast-track the approval. And if it turns out the law the Legislature passed didn’t actually make the changes needed to help support industrial customers that want to operate their own solar arrays, then it needs to fix that. Quickly.