Editorial: SC needs any help we can get to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

We get that Republican elected officials and party hacks feel compelled to trash talk members of the Biden administration — just like their Democratic counterparts felt compelled to trash talk members of the Trump administration.

We even get that Republicans desperately want to change the conversation to the southern border.

But given that South Carolina has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, it was appalling to see Republicans criticize Vice President Kamala Harris for coming to Greenville Monday to launch a national campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Before going on Fox News to elaborate, Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that her “valuable time would be better spent at the border trying to fix the mess created by the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies.” That was quite mannerly compared to the missive from U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who tweeted “SC has a message for VP: Stop making up problems just to avoid real ones. We can vaccinate our citizens just fine without you stopping by.”

If only that were true.

South Carolina is among the 10 least-vaccinated states in the nation, with fewer than half of those eligible having received at least one shot and only about 40% fully vaccinated. That’s more than 10 percentage points below the national average. And it’s why DHEC launched its own Vaccine Action Week on Sunday, and why DHEC sent Dr. Linda Bell to Greenville Monday to speak alongside the vice president.

Ms. Harris didn’t come to South Carolina to promote stay-at-home orders or even mask mandates — or, heaven forbid, private businesses demanding proof of vaccination for employees or customers.

She came to urge people to get vaccinated. To assure people — particularly black people, who aren't always receptive to messages from Republicans — that the vaccine had been a decade in development. That COVID-19 isn’t something to mess with. That the vaccine is safe and free and readily available.

That ought to be the most uncontroversial thing a politician could do right now, particularly in our state.

Republicans might note that she was promoting the vaccine that then-President Donald Trump was so adamant about getting approved and into people’s arms. If anything, they ought to be celebrating how seamlessly President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic establishment embraced it.

We don’t need help? We have a governor who won’t even encourage people to get vaccinated. Who thinks the government has no business doing that.

What we need is Republicans out pushing vaccinations, since hardcore Republicans are one of the least vaccinated groups in our state.

Meantime, we’ll welcome any help we can get from anybody who wants to encourage any South Carolinians to take a simple step that will protect their own health and help protect their family members, their communities and our world.

Every person who’s vaccinated gets us all closer to the day when COVID is completely behind us. Which is something everybody ought to want.