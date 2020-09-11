Editorial: SC native and hero represents the best of America

Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, a South Carolina native, has become the third member of the Army’s elite and secretive Delta Force to receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor. He also is its first member to experience the medal being draped around his neck; the first two received theirs posthumously for their courage during the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” battle in Somalia.
Our nation owes Sgt. Maj. Payne a debt of gratitude for his heroism, which is a reminder of the best America can be.
President Donald Trump presented him with the Medal of Honor Friday for his crucial role during an Oct. 22, 2015, raid that freed about 70 captives held by Islamic State forces. The operation was ordered after military intelligence discovered freshly dug graves near the northern Iraq compound, suggesting a mass execution, likely of Iraqi soldiers and Kurdish fighters, was close at hand.
The Army has called the mission one of the largest hostage rescue operations in history, and Sgt. Maj. Payne’s actions were captured partly by a Kurdish soldier’s helmet camera. While the Army doesn’t normally identify members of Delta Force, whose full name is the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, a defense official confirmed to The Washington Post that Sgt. Maj. Payne was serving in the unit during the rescue.
The daring predawn raid quickly ran into trouble. U.S. soldiers were teaming with Kurdish forces who tried unsuccessfully to blast through the compound’s outer wall. ISIS militants awoke and opened fire. Sgt. Maj. Payne and his unit climbed over the wall with ladders, quickly freeing almost 40 hostages from the first building. The fighting at the second building proved far more intense, however, as Sgt. Maj. Payne’s team reached the roof while under fire and then used hand grenades and small arms fire to fight back. ISIS fighters then detonated their suicide vests, and the building was set ablaze.
As the fight continued, Sgt. Maj. Payne grabbed bolt cutters and entered the building twice to cut its locks, ultimately freeing about 30 more hostages from a structure now near collapse. He entered the building again to ensure every hostage was freed and to drag out a final hostage too frightened to move. Twenty ISIS fighters died, as did Master Sgt. Joshua Wheeler, the first service member to be killed in combat in Iraq after the 2011 troop pullout.
It’s fitting that the medal was presented Friday. Sgt. Maj. Payne, 36, enlisted a year after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has served 17 deployments. During a 2010 tour in Afghanistan, he was awarded a Purple Heart after a grenade shattered his knee. He grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff and is now stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In describing the award, Sgt. Maj. Payne told reporters Thursday, “I don’t consider myself a recipient,” according to The Post. “I consider myself a guardian.”
He not only is a guardian of the Medal of Honor, but he and all of this nation’s other brave men and women in uniform are ultimately the guardians of our freedom.