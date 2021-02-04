Editorial: SC must do more to preserve, protect and replace its trees

At the same time scientists and climatologists are providing us ever more specific information about how trees play a crucial role in minimizing flooding and easing global warming, South Carolina seems to be losing them as fast as ever. At least that’s the impression gleaned from recent Post and Courier articles that detailed regrettable losses due to development, highway safety, invasive beetle species and power lines.
Each story chronicled unrelated efforts to remove trees — including some for understandable, if not easily embraceable, reasons. Our concern is with the cumulative effect South Carolina’s growing population and prosperity are having on our collective tree cover, particularly in developed areas where its loss is seen by most.
Last year, the newspaper’s Rising Waters project outlined how Charleston County has lost more than 10,800 wooded acres to development since 1990, a loss that has worsened flooding and the impacts of climate change. And Charleston County is a state leader when it comes to local governments’ actions to protect trees. The county and its largest municipalities restrict the removal of large trees and require new trees to be planted when a large, healthy tree is cut down. We’re glad to see more governments taking a similar approach, including the city of Greenville, which is poised to protect “heritage trees,” those between 20 inches and 40 inches in diameter.
Still, even in Charleston, one of the first cities to pass a tree ordinance, about 170 palmettos are at risk because Dominion Energy says they’re growing into power lines and creating a fire hazard (separate and distinct from the hazard some large trees pose to power lines during storms with heavy winds). The city’s response — to look at changing its policy for placing power lines underground to allow smaller projects instead of only neighborhood-wide ones — is a good step, one that might save a few existing trees, or at least future ones, by removing the power lines instead.
In southern Charleston County, thousands of other trees are at risk because they’re infested with Asian long-horned beetles, a problem that’s existed there for several years. About 430 trees have had to be cut down so far because that’s the only way to limit the problem. Clemson Extension Service and the S.C. Forestry Commission are looking for resources to provide trees for a replanting program to help offset the loss, an effort we applaud.
Meanwhile, the players within the S.C. Department of Transportation who see the trees in the median of Interstate 26 as more of a fatal hazard to wayward motorists than a healthy, attractive corridor now have the upper hand, as clearing that median continues its lamentable creep toward I-95. Some have said this is justifiable partly because the trees will need to come down eventually during a widening project many years from now; we disagree.
This is not just about shade and aesthetics (though the value of beauty should never be discounted); U.S. Forest Service research in the Francis Marion National Forest north of Mount Pleasant found trees captured about 70% of rainfall there and returned the moisture to the atmosphere. Less than a third flowed out via rivers and creeks. While that’s a large-scale example, it’s clear the loss of a hundred trees here and a few hundred there only will increase the amount of stormwater we’re all struggling to deal with.
The more our population grows, the more people there are who find reasons this tree or that tree needs to go — and the more we risk losing a feature that helps make the Lowcountry unique.
What this region and this state need are more enlightened elected officials and corporate policies that seek to preserve our trees, and more advocacy groups urging us, and them, to plant, restore and protect trees.