The town of Mount Pleasant is now in the shrimping business as the new owner of the Wando dock on Shem Creek. What happens there over the next few seasons will be crucial to the future of the local seafood industry, as well as the wider Shem Creek community.
First, the town needs to listen to the fishermen and provide them with a serviceable hub of operations — sufficient dock space and easy access to fuel, ice and a processing facility.
The $4.3 million purchase of the dock and about an acre at the mouth of the creek will be one of the keystones in the town’s vision for preserving the historically important area as a working waterfront. And it likely will require further public investment.
Meanwhile, the town’s Shem Creek Task Force is expected to finalize its overall recommendations July 10 and then deliver its report to Town Council on July 17. The broader plan covers everything from water quality and dredging to expanding the Harry Hallman boat ramp and the pedestrian boardwalk.
But it also rightly focuses on expanding the 350-foot Wando dock, improving the infrastructure for fishermen and increasing the town’s revenue from new leases. The town would be smart to move quickly on those goals ahead of the opening of the shrimping season next year. Longer term improvements include a new seafood processing building and perhaps an interpretive center.
Bringing the task force’s vision for Shem Creek to fruition will certainly require the town’s guiding hand and further public investment. But the town should also welcome a healthy dose of entrepreneurship — especially from the fishermen and local seafood retailers — because the success or failure of the industry will depend on expanding local and regional markets.
A middleman with a refrigerated delivery truck, for example, might do wonders for the industry. Why not a fresh shrimp app?
It was a homegrown effort that landed the Wando dock in the town’s hands, thanks to local builder Brett Elrod who grew up on the banks of the creek and had a relationship with the families who owned the dock. It will take a homegrown effort to ensure the shrimping business remains an integral part of Mount Pleasant.
Yes, locally caught fresh shrimp is more expensive than Asian imports, but Lowcountry residents and restaurateurs should be willing to pay a little more for the real deal. Shrimpers should also be willing to cut deals with wholesalers or restaurateurs who agree to buy in bulk. And as the landlord, perhaps the town could help with a marketing and advertising campaign.
If you’re wondering if the town’s investment is a wise use of taxpayer money, head over to Tarvin Seafood and buy a bunch of shrimp fresh off the boat, invite some friends over for a boil and decide for yourself.