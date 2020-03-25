Editorial: SC must be prepared for the coming hospital crunch

South Carolina has about 12,000 hospital beds and roughly 7,000 of those usually are occupied. That math could turn out to be crucial if the novel coronavirus keeps spreading at recent rates in the state.
That is all the more reason to urge South Carolinians to follow medical guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing, and adhere to orders to stay home as much as possible. At this stage, these are the best ways individuals can help moderate the explosive growth of infections, which has moved to an “acceleration phase” in South Carolina.
Gov. Henry McMaster was wise to call on the National Guard last week to begin preparing to build new medical units on short order. According to a report in The Post and Courier, the new units would be adjacent to hospitals, which would allow them to isolate patients with the novel coronavirus.
A question that still needs a clear answer from state authorities is how the state is going to cope with the need for additional medical personnel and equipment to care for the potential surge in patients. A strategy needs to be made public.
MUSC announced it will use its old Children’s Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. It may also use space at its Ashley River Tower.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically in the state, rising from 27 on March 14 to 424 as of Wednesday afternoon. State health official are projecting 2,700 cases by April 2 and 8,050 by May 2. If the virus is not slowed, South Carolina could face a rapid surge in cases. Based on hospitalization data from elsewhere in the United States and from China, about 15% of these cases would need hospital beds.
President Donald Trump said he hopes to be able to allow people to resume their normal lives in most places around the country by Easter. While that would be welcome news from both a public health and an economic standpoint, it’s unclear where that date came from and it has received pushback from scientists and the medical community. There are so many frustrating unknowns about the coronavirus at this point.
If the infection rate can be slowed considerably in coming days, the state hospital system may not be overwhelmed, but it still could be greatly stressed. We can hope that the stricter orders issued this week regarding crowds and promoting isolation will take rapid effect, and that we will see the threat of further growth of the disease ease soon.
But nothing is certain, and many health experts have warned that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. So it is imperative that South Carolina is prepared in case these measures fail to slow the rising number of infections. The National Guard has already shown that it can respond by swiftly creating more medical units in New York City, New York state, Washington state and California.
There is not much time to prepare here, so it is good to know that the S.C. National Guard is getting prepared.