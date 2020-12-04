Editorial: SC Legislature still not done cleaning up after VC Summer nuclear debacle

Last week’s plea agreement by the man who oversaw the V.C. Summer nuclear fiasco should remove any doubt: South Carolina’s most devastating business failure was no mere matter of bad judgment or bad luck, and it certainly wasn’t inevitable. It was the result of a criminal conspiracy by people who stood to pocket millions by convincing regulators that the construction project wasn’t doomed — when it was.

It’s possible to believe that former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh believed he would be able to salvage the project, if he lied to regulators long enough to keep collecting ever-more-inflated monthly payments from SCE&G ratepayers. And if he lied to investors long enough to keep them from selling off their stock. And if he kept lying to Santee Cooper long enough to keep the state-owned utility on the hook for nearly half the mounting cost of the $9 billion project.

What’s not possible to believe is that Mr. Marsh saw the plea deal he signed with U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson as a cheaper alternative to fighting the fraud and conspiracy charges in state and federal court, as people sometimes claim.

The agreement says he will pay $5 million — and prosecutors will ask a judge to send him to federal prison for 18 to 36 months. If he cooperates. Knowing that a judge could disregard that recommendation and sentence him to up to 10 years in prison.

We’ve never been crazy about taxpayers spending money to house, clothe, feed and provide medical care for white-collar criminals. But we recognize that a lot of people who already paid inflated power bills for years and will continue paying them to Dominion Energy for years to come have been demanding since 2017 that someone go to jail for the failed attempt to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. We hope they’ll take notice.

One useful thing about locking up white-collar criminals is that it sends a message to others who might find it tempting to lie to regulators, investors and business partners, so we hope other executives will take note of the sentence as well.

And we hope the Legislature will be reminded that one reason we sometimes have to send non-violent criminals to prison is that we don’t have adequate alternative punishments. While a $5 million fine would constitute a prison-equivalent punishment for most of us, someone who made that much a year would feel relieved to pay it instead of spending time behind bars. Doubly so in cases where the business picks up the tab.

Mostly, though, we hope the Legislature will recognize the opportunity it provided Mr. Marsh and others to so easily defraud the public when it passed the Base Load Review Act, which made it nearly impossible for regulators to deny rate hikes once they gave the go-ahead for a nuclear construction project. It’s true that most current legislators weren’t in office when that law was passed, or another one that emasculated the state’s utility watchdog. It’s also true that the Legislature repealed the utility law, and restored authority to the Office of Regulatory Staff and the state consumer advocate to look out for ratepayers’ interests, after SCANA and Santee Cooper pulled the plug on the construction projection.

But the political culture that produced those laws remains — from inadequate vetting of complicated legislation to campaign donations that can make those who need legislative favors seem like trusted confidants whose claims don’t need any vetting.

It is incomprehensible that the Legislature doesn’t require executives and companies to give up their right to make campaign donations in return for the regulated monopoly status that constitutes a virtual money-printing machine. Or that it allows regulated monopolies to lobby the Legislature. Or that it’s even considering the possibility of selling Santee Cooper to a regulated monopoly — and therefore subjugating even more South Carolinians to a monopoly power company — without imposing restrictions on donations and lobbying.

Mr. Marsh, former Chief Operating Officer Steve Byrne and any other SCANA executives who helped hide the problems with the nuclear expansion project made the choice to violate the law; they are completely responsible for their decisions, and need to be held to account. But our laws and our political culture enticed and enabled their fraud, and our legislators have a responsibility to clean up both.