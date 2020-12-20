Editorial: SC Legislature should consider mask mandate, relocation to ensure full 2021 session

New Hampshire’s Legislature has taken COVID-19 a lot more seriously than ours, moving its sessions into an arena and sequestering unmasked members in a separate area. Earlier this month, while the S.C. House was holding an organizational session in its chamber, with masks and social distancing optional, New Hampshire House members participated in an outdoor swearing-in session.

Yet just a week after he was elected in that outdoor session, New Hampshire’s new speaker of the House died of COVID-19, leaving state lawmakers scrambling to figure out how to start the 2021 session in a few weeks.

It’s an important reminder that even taking extraordinary steps to allow social distancing won’t guarantee that COVID doesn’t sweep through a legislative body if legislators refuse to keep their distance or wear masks. In New Hampshire, many of the speaker’s Republican colleagues had tested positive earlier in the week after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting where most were maskless.

It’s also a reminder that there’s a lot more our Legislature could do to ensure that it’s able to do its job next year.

New Hampshire is far from the only state whose legislature has taken drastic steps to remain on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maine and Illinois legislatures also have conducted business in coliseums and arenas. Utah legislators briefly discussed creating an NBA-style bubble to allow them to keep meeting. Stateline.org reports that several legislatures are installing plexiglass dividers between legislators’ desks, and at least 25 have adopted rules or passed laws to allow remote participation.

Lawmakers are taking extreme measures because even in states that aren’t as dominated by the Legislature as South Carolina, there are certain things that only legislatures can do. That’s particularly true here, where even the governor’s emergency powers don’t allow him to make spending decisions or change laws to address emergencies or long-simmering problems, from how we educate children to what we do about a state-owned utility that’s mired in debt.

We agree with Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas that our Legislature doesn’t need to move its sessions online. Debate and consensus-building are essential ingredients to passing laws, and that process requires personal interaction. Although people who pay attention to city and county councils and school boards have grown accustomed to the Hollywood Squares screens full of members participating from home, that’s not workable for a body with 46 members, much less one with 124.

We hope Sen. Peeler and Rep. Lucas are right to believe the Legislature doesn’t need to consider a more spacious venue; the smaller Senate in particular probably has enough space to allow proper social distancing in the chamber. But we don’t believe the option should be off the table; recall, for instance, that in the 1990s, the Legislature met for multiple sessions in a converted hotel across the street while the Statehouse was being renovated. The state constitution requires the Legislature to meet “at the State Capitol Building in the City of Columbia,” but it also allows the governor to “appoint a more secure and convenient place of meeting” if “the casualties of war or contagious disease render it unsafe to meet at the seat of government” — something we feel sure Gov. Henry McMaster would do if the Legislature asked.

And with the virus raging, it’s almost impossible that legislators won’t be among those infected. Indeed, enough were earlier in the year that we likely would have had an outbreak if the Legislature had been meeting regularly, because neither chamber is large enough to prevent transmission between legislators who refuse to take advantage of the space, and who refuse to wear masks.

Indeed, that’s probably the biggest challenge.

It would be great if all of our legislators had enough respect for their colleagues and for their work to maintain their distance and wear their masks. Unfortunately, we’ve seen that many do not.

Mr. Peeler believes his best bet is asking each senator personally to be responsible, and we encourage his effort. But the House and the Senate should be prepared to amend their rules to require members to wear masks in the chamber and when they’re interacting with other lawmakers — whether that’s in committee meetings or caucus meetings or during meals or on the elevator. Our state can’t afford to go a second year with the Legislature AWOL.