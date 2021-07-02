Editorial: SC Legislature has to be part of fixing problems at DJJ

On Tuesday, the S.C. Senate voted 43-0 to confirm Peter McCoy as Gov. Henry McMaster’s second pick to oversee the Santee Cooper board — two years after the body refused to even take a vote on his first pick.

Senators then voted 43-0 to confirm Mr. McMaster’s new Commerce secretary, just 12 days after he nominated Harry Lightsey III for the job.

And then after a brief discussion led by Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy, a longtime volunteer at the agency, the Senate voted 34-4 to express its “deep concerns over the dangerous conditions at the Department of Juvenile Justice” and declare that it “has no confidence that the current leadership of the Department, including Director Freddie B. Pough, is capable of rectifying the situation.”

Unlike the confirmations, the Senate vote on the embattled director of the youth corrections agency was purely symbolic. But several of the governor’s closest allies in the Senate voted for the motion, and although a few didn’t vote, not a single Republican voted against it.

In other words, this extraordinary no-confidence vote cannot be dismissed as an attempt to thwart the governor’s authority over the executive branch or to undermine his agenda or to make him look bad; it certainly can’t be called a partisan attack, since most of the senators voting for it were Republicans and all of the “no” votes came from Democrats.

Mr. McMaster responded by pointing to work underway to address the problems continuing to support Mr. Pough.

Just as he did when the state Legislative Audit Council released a scathing report in April that said DJJ doesn’t have enough security officers to keep the juveniles or staff safe, the level of experience has dropped and the number of violent incidents has skyrocketed.

Just as he did when an auditor testified that Mr. Pough had ordered staffers to report any interactions with auditors, which the auditor said was interpreted by staffers as a threat.

Just as he did in early June when two dozen employees walked off the job, complaining that they were being forced to work 24- and even 48-hour shifts and being increasingly subjected to attacks from juveniles.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Frankly, we don’t know whether forcing Mr. Pough to leave would be the worst thing the governor could do or the best thing or something in between. But we know the governor is right when he notes that overseeing incarcerated youth is “a tough job, and it’s tough all around the country.” And we know that simply replacing Mr. Pough would not solve the problems that have plagued DJJ for years. After all, Mr. Pough got the job when the previous director, facing a scathing LAC audit and increased violence and employee morale problems, was forced out.

Sen. Shealy and others were right to raise the profile of the problems plaguing DJJ, which most people would rather ignore, just as they’d rather ignore problems at adult prisons. They were right to send a strong message to the governor.

But the four senators who voted “no” also were right when they said simply sending a message as the Legislature was wrapping up its routine business for the year wouldn’t fix anything. As Sen. John Scott told his colleagues: “We’ve seen director after director after director, and the results are the same. So, the governor finds someone else, and the agency is still broken.”

The staff shortages and increasing violence have to be dealt with, and the Legislature has to provide the resources to make that happen, and Mr. McMaster has to ensure that those resources are used appropriately toward that end — something the audit suggested hasn’t been happening.

Those problems, though, are symptoms of a larger problem: Our state is not sufficiently committed to ensuring that the Department of Juvenile Justice is a place young people who have broken the law go to get their lives turned around.

Yes, we have to keep certain children locked down and insist that they follow the rules, but we have a legal, moral and frankly pragmatic obligation to ensure that they receive the appropriate psychiatric and psychological care, education, direction and support and are safe from other youths who could harm them.

Legislators need to enact reforms designed to keep more young people out of detention centers to begin with and to ensure their safety and rehabilitation once they’re in there.

And Mr. McMaster needs to take seriously the Senate’s no-confidence vote, which indicates either that the progress he keeps telling us is being made isn’t sufficient or else that he has a problem he needs to fix in communicating with state senators.

It’s worth noting that the Senate vote came the same day that Mr. McMaster and other state leaders approved spending $6 million to settle lawsuits stemming from a 2018 prison riot — the deadliest explosion of U.S. prison violence in 25 years.

Our juvenile prisons will probably never experience anything like that. But the failures of that system can have a cumulative effect that is just as devastating, since every additional day the young people locked inside don't receive the direction they need to set their lives straight increases the chance that they will graduate into our adult prisons.