Editorial: SC Legislature has an important lesson to teach the rest of us

On the second day of this year’s legislative session, House Speaker Jay Lucas looked out over the chamber and invited representatives to give themselves a round of applause for what he called “a miraculous turnaround,” saying he saw “maybe a couple of Republicans, one Democrat” in the chamber without a mask.

“And it didn’t take a rule or a fine,” he said. “It just took an ask and a request, and for those that don’t have it yet, we’ll continue to talk to those, but I am so proud of everyone in this chamber who put on a mask today and the respect they have for the membership of this body and the staff.”

A cynic might ask where all that respect was last month, or even on the first day of the session, when the Senate began with all of its members voluntarily wearing masks.

But while we wish this had happened sooner, we’re proud of the House too. And we’re especially proud of Mr. Lucas, who made the commitment and had the important if difficult conversations necessary to persuade nearly all of his fellow House members to show respect for the health of other legislators and staff by reducing their own ability to unknowingly transmit COVID-19.

We’re also proud of Senate President Harvey Peeler, who doesn’t have nearly as much power as the speaker but who performed a similar sort of miracle across the hall, after having individual conversations with hold-out senators and convincing them to wear masks in the chamber and in their office building.

Getting lawmakers to wear masks and social distance could make the difference between a full legislative session and having lawmakers forced into revolving quarantines that leave them unable to accomplish the state's business for the second consecutive year.

This is the way it always should have worked, in the House and Senate chambers, in offices, in grocery stores and shops and in all the other spaces we share with people outside our immediate families: People should have willingly donned masks once public-health officials finally stopped trying to horde masks for medial use and admitted that, yes, wearing one does greatly reduce the chance that someone who is infected will transmit that infection to others.

Public health officials were absolutely wrong to take that approach, both morally and tactically, since it gave contrarians and conspiracy theorists something not only to cling to but also to use as part of a disinformation campaign against mask wearing and other public health precautions.

But that mistake in no way forgives all the people who have continued to treat their fellow human beings so callously, by refusing to take so simple and easy a step to reduce the chance that they could kill their fellow human beings with their breath.

Frankly, the fact that local governments here and state governments elsewhere have had to resort to legally enforceable mandates is an indictment of our society. It’s particularly disturbing that so many of our legislators refused to wear masks during their meetings last year, and that legislative leaders even had to consider rules requiring them to do so this year, since mutual respect is such a necessary component of the legislative process.

The way the matter was finally resolved in both bodies, though, also is instructive: Individuals talked with people they know and asked them to wear masks, in Mr. Peeler’s case with “please” and “thank you with sugar on top.”

It’s a reminder that many of us probably can make a difference by having those sorts of conversations with people we know. No, we’re not likely to convince a stranger — and certainly not if we're angry or demanding. But isn’t it worth the effort to have heart-to-heart conversations with people we know, where we explain our concerns and ask them to wear a mask as a favor to us, out of concern for our own health and the health of others?

If that can work with elected officials who have staked out a political position in opposition to masks and are playing to an anti-mask constituency back home, it just might work with our coworkers, friends and family.