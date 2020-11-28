Editorial: SC Legislature could fix Santee Cooper if it wanted to, with one simple change

Whether Santee Cooper violated state law when it issued $100 million in new debt is a bit of a technical question that doesn’t have to be resolved to reach this conclusion: The way it handled that borrowing was unacceptable.

At best, it demonstrated that the state-owned utility still doesn’t recognize that South Carolina is a legislative state, that Santee Cooper exists and is governed the way it is governed because the Legislature decided it would be and that it can’t play fast and loose with the facts, particularly as Gov. Henry McMaster and some leading legislators remain determined to sell it off to NextEra, the investor-owned utility that state officials said put in the least bad purchase offer.

As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reports, back in September, Santee Cooper officials assured aides to legislative leaders that they would not take on any new debt when they refinanced $538 million in bonds at lower rates. But the utility ended up tacking $100 million in new borrowing onto the debt refinancing package.

And when it got called on that extra borrowing — this, and not refinancing existing bonds at a lower interest rate, is the part that might have violated state law — it resorted to a lawyered-up answer that no one should find acceptable: Chief financial officer Pamela Williams wrote to legislative staffers that since the utility only decided later to add $100 million in new debt, “We believe we informed you of what we knew when we knew it, and did not hide the ball.”

After all this, it’s hard to argue with House Speaker Jay Lucas’ conclusion that “This continued failure to be fully transparent demonstrates a lingering disdain for any oversight at Santee Cooper.” And it’s easy to understand the sentiments of Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey, who echoed Mr. Lucas’ complaints and told Columbia’s State newspaper that: “If Santee Cooper gets sold, it is not going to be because of NextEra’s offer, it will be because of Santee Cooper. The only way Santee Cooper gets sold is if the Legislature gets so angry at Santee Cooper that they get rid of them.”

We’re equally frustrated by Santee Cooper, which has started talking a good game on transparency, and even seems to deliver — except when it doesn’t. Like this instance.

But the fact that lawmakers would even entertain the idea of selling off Santee Cooper out of frustration demonstrates that they fail to recognize a lot as well. Primarily: You don’t punish ratepayers and potentially even taxpayers — which is what selling Santee Cooper would do, under the terms proposed by NextEra — because you’re mad at the leadership of a state agency. That would be like paying someone to take ownership of the State Ports Authority — knowing that the arrangement would result in higher costs for S.C. businesses that use the port — because the Legislature is upset with the Ports Authority management.

If the Legislature doesn’t like how a state agency is operating, the proper response is to fix it.

Mr. Lucas wrote to Santee Cooper Chairman Dan Ray that “if I had the authority, I would remove every member of the current Board and replace the Board with members willing to work for the best interest of the Santee Cooper ratepayer” rather than the utility’s institutional interests.

That might do a lot of good. Yet Mr. Lucas, who has more say than just about any other legislator over what state law allows, has never even introduced a bill to allow anyone — even the governor — to remove the board members. Neither, for that matter, has any other member of the Legislature.

Under state law, even the governor who appoints them can’t fire those board members, unless they refuse to attend meetings or commit one of a handful of indictable offenses. As we have explained before, this ranks right up there with the Base Load Review Act as a reason the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project that Santee Cooper undertook along with SCE&G ended up costing our state so much.

Legislators have it within their authority to fix the problem of a completely unaccountable board running Santee Cooper, without having to pay anybody a penny, without having to give up ownership of a valuable state commodity, without having to raise anybody’s power bill. And there is absolutely no justification for their continued failure to act.