Another week, another study spotlighting the inadequacy of South Carolina’s laws against drunken driving.
The latest study, by the website alcohol.org, shows that only Wyoming has more alcohol-related traffic deaths per person than South Carolina. The study shows that 62 out of every million people in South Carolina are killed in drunk-driving crashes. The only good news is that this is significantly lower than the 76 out of a million killed in Wyoming. The bad news is that it is 10 times higher than the six out of a million killed in Texas, and even significantly higher than the 55 killed in fifth-worst Alabama.
The precise numbers fluctuate from study to study, but the story is always the same: South Carolina is at or near the top of the list of highway deaths at the hands of drunken drivers.
The other thing that’s familiar about the latest study is our Legislature’s response. Or, more accurately, its non-response.
It’s been five years since the Legislature made a serious effort to curb drunken driving, with the outstanding idea of requiring DUI offenders drivers to have ignition-interlock devices installed on their vehicles if they want to be able to drive. The vehicles won’t start until the driver blows into a Breathalyzer-like device. It’s a brilliant concept that has produced remarkable results in the 30 states that have adopted it.
But our legislators allowed defense attorneys to water it down so the only people who have to use the devices are those convicted of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent — nearly double the 0.08 percent that state law sort of says is prohibited. On top of that, The (Columbia) State newspaper reports, Mothers Against Drunk Driving found in 2017 that prosecutors were agreeing to eliminate the ignition interlock requirement in return for guilty pleas.
What should be obvious from this is that if South Carolina had a DUI law with serious consequences, offenders would be begging for our state to emulate the 30 other states that already require these devices. Because these aren’t so much requirements as opportunities: They allow people to drive who otherwise shouldn’t be allowed to drive. License suspensions are standard fare for DUI convictions, but so are provisional licenses, which allow people to drive. The fact that DUI attorneys so oppose the mandatory devices for their clients is more testimony to what a joke our law is.
Drunken driving kills more than 300 of our friends, family members and neighbors every year. That’s no laughing matter.
The good news is that the Senate has passed S.18, which requires the devices for everyone who is convicted of DUI or who refuses to take a breath test at the time of arrest — an end-run that allows them to get a provisional license while their attorneys delay the trial and conviction. That was March 6. Since then the bill has sat without action in a subcommittee chaired by North Charleston Rep. Chris Murphy, and now it is not possible for the House to even debate it this year.
Charleston Rep. Peter McCoy, who chairs the full House Judiciary Committee, told us on Thursday that his goal is to get the bill through Mr. Murphy’s subcommittee and his committee before the Legislature adjourns for the year on May 9, so it’ll be positioned to pass in January. We need to hold him to that. The bill should have become law this year; we can’t allow it to fail next year.