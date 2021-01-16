Editorial: SC lawmakers should answer McMaster's call on education, good government

It was easy enough to predict that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster would use his State of the State address on Wednesday to urge legislators to plow more state funding into 4-year-old kindergarten, broadband infrastructure, need-based college scholarships and workforce training grants and to lift the freeze on teachers’ annual cost-of-living raises that lawmakers regrettably but understandably put in place last year.

Those initiatives were all part of his executive budget, unveiled the previous week, and they’re all smart investments that lawmakers should make in order to help fulfill our government’s most important duty: educating the next generation.

The governor also predictably called on lawmakers to provide another round of grants for small businesses that are struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, which also makes sense since it can be funded with one-time money that we have in surprising abundance. Of course he threw in his expected calls to create a new program to pay parents to abandon the public schools and lower a state income tax rate that looks high on paper but isn’t in practice — popular ideas with his base that do nothing to move our state forward.

And he rightly renewed his call for lawmakers to either reform or sell Santee Cooper. That wasn’t part of his budget, but it’s something he’s never stopped talking about — and something the Legislature can’t afford to stop talking about until it takes action. We haven’t yet seen anything that suggests selling Santee Cooper will be in the best interest of ratepayers or taxpayers, but the state-owned utility was overdue for an injection of accountability even before it blew $4 billion on a since-abandoned nuclear construction project.

What wasn’t quite so predictable was that Mr. McMaster would return his focus to the sort of good-government initiatives that have been pushed to the back burner since the pandemic assaulted our state in March. That’s been an understandable change of focus, but the governor is absolutely right to believe it’s time to reengage.

There’s no better place to start than with magistrate reform. As Mr. McMaster noted, South Carolinians are more likely to find themselves in front of a magistrate than any other sort of judge, but “these judges receive little public scrutiny before they are confirmed, receive limited legal training and are not required to be lawyers in good standing with the Bar.” Indeed, as The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney has reported, there are numerous examples of magistrates who lack the knowledge or ethics to serve as judges, yet they remain on the bench because individual senators select the magistrates in their districts.

Mr. McMaster would require magistrates to pass the same sort of public screening process as other judges and, most dramatically, require them to be attorneys. Even if that second idea is impractical in some smaller counties, it’s a goal we should start working toward, and the first should be adopted now, along with already proposed changes to close a loophole that allows magistrates to hide prior ethics offenses when they apply for reappointment.

We also welcome the governor’s renewed call to expand the definition of lobbying to cover more efforts to influence state agency decisions and local governments and school districts. The law barring lobbyists from giving gifts or campaign donations to legislators was written in the wake of the federal Lost Trust corruption sting that resulted in a tenth of the Legislature being convicted of selling their votes to a lobbyist working undercover for the FBI.

But in more than a quarter century since then, the influence industry has increasingly focused its efforts on city and county councils and school boards, where those same restrictions don’t apply, resulting in local officials accepting gifts that tempt them to put their personal interests above the interests of the public. It’s past time to bring local lobbying under the same rules as legislative lobbying.

Our state has lost a lot because of COVID-19. There's no reason we should keep losing out on the opportunity for government that better serves us.