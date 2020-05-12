Editorial: SC law lets trigger-happy citizens go looking for people to kill. Repeal it

It’s long been a poster child for archaic laws that should be removed from the books. Section 17-13-20 of the S.C. Code of Laws allows a nighttime citizen’s arrest of anyone who “has broken or is breaking into an outhouse with a view to plunder.”

Apparently, we’ve been so busy laughing about the outhouse provision that nobody ever bothered to look at the rest of the section: A citizen’s arrest can be made “by efficient means as the darkness and the probability of escape render necessary, even if the life of the person should be taken.” And the lethal “arrest” can be made not just for outhouse-plundering but also when the suspect who is “under circumstances which raise just suspicion of his design to steal or to commit some felony, flees when he is hailed.”

Yep, it really does say that: If it’s dark, and someone thinks you’re planning to steal something or commit a felony, and he tells you to stop but you run, he can kill you. And it’s all perfectly legal.

Even South Carolina’s notorious stand your ground law requires the killer to believe her life is in danger before she can use lethal force.

For that matter, even our police can’t shoot a fleeing suspect simply because they think that person had committed a crime and might get away. The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that they have to have reason to believe that the fleeing suspect poses a danger to the officer or other people. So even in the most controversial cases where police kill unarmed, innocent victims, the officers always at least claim they feared for their lives if they didn’t kill the suspect.

And these are people who we hire, train and authorize to enforce our law — not just some Joe Yahoo who gets his jollies playing cops and robbers.

S.C. legislators came across 17-13-20 as national outrage swelled over two Georgia men who weren’t arrested for more than two months after they shot and killed a black man they thought looked like someone they thought was a burglar. Police and prosecutors apparently bought the men’s story that they acted legally under Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

And here’s the thing: Georgia’s law isn’t nearly as wide open as South Carolina’s. It merely authorizes a citizen to make an arrest if a felony “is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge” and “the offender is escaping or attempting to escape.” It says nothing about killing the suspect.

So even if Ahmaud Arbery had in fact been a burglar and not simply someone out for a jog, and even if Gregory and Travis McMichael had witnessed the burglary, Georgia law wouldn’t have authorized them to shoot him.

South Carolina’s law, by contrast, would have allowed the shooting, based on a mere suspicion — if it had happened at night. Which is crazy.

It’s hard to imagine that the courts would allow either of those laws to stand. And indeed, once the video of the Georgia killing surfaced, and police and prosecutors who didn’t have personal ties to the vigilantes got involved, both men were arrested.

But we can’t be certain how a court would treat South Carolina’s law because, fortunately, it isn’t invoked often. The last time it came before the courts apparently was 2000, when the S.C. Supreme Court ruled in State v. McAteer that it didn’t authorize a DUI arrest — because the arrest had occurred in daylight. The court went on at length recounting the history of the law, but never discussed the lethal force provision.

There are legitimate reasons to allow citizen’s arrests. There is no legitimate reason to have a law that encourages trigger-happy citizens to go out looking to kill people they deem suspicious. The Legislature needs to repeal this one — before someone accepts this legislative invitation to vigilantism.