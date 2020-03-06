Editorial: SC juvenile lockups must improve

One way or another, South Carolina will have to do a better job of getting juvenile detainees the help they need. If the state won’t or can’t do it, the federal government will.
Within two weeks, U.S. Department of Justice investigators will return to the Department of Juvenile Justice’s detention center in Columbia to help them decide whether the treatment of youths there amounts to civil rights violations and whether to sue the state to bring DJJ under federal oversight.
Too many juveniles are isolated in cells up to 23 hours per day. Correctional officers sometimes fail to stop fights. Mentally ill and hyperaggressive youths are sometimes isolated for days or weeks on end instead of being sent to mental hospitals or psychologists.
It’s certainly unacceptable, regardless of whether this kind of treatment constitutes a breach of civil rights.
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster, who in his executive budget included $18 million in increased funding for the department, toured the DJJ detention center in Columbia where about 110 youths are held to see the conditions himself before the federal inspection.
Afterward, DJJ Director Freddie Pough, a veteran law enforcement officer and pastor who took over the department four years ago, told The Post and Courier progress is being made and he feels that the DOJ will find a lawsuit unnecessary.
Improving conditions at the Columbia lockup is “my promise to the citizens of the state,” he said.
Mr. Pough has answers to many of the thorny problems he has to deal with. Refreshingly, however, he readily admits he doesn’t have all of them and is prepared to own any shortcomings and to embrace any reforms the feds are willing to help with.
Progress is being made, he said. A separate 12-bed unit for youths who need intensive mental health counseling is under construction and expected to open this summer. Mr. Pough is working to hire a psychologist to help run it; he’s also working with the Department of Mental Health to get better psychiatric help for those who need it.
And, importantly, the department is undergoing a structural makeover. Instead of having three regional intake centers and one central lockup in Columbia, it will have one intake hub in Columbia and three regional detention centers. Part of the idea is to house kids closer to where they grew up.
Budget writers in the state House have signed off on most of the new funding Mr. Pough needs to meet federal requirements, like $2.2 million for a video monitoring system capable of storing years of images.
Also, a multipronged juvenile justice bill is pending in the Senate. Foremost in the legislation, Mr. Pough is interested in reforms aimed at keeping young people out of detention centers. As Mr. Pough correctly notes, the worst thing you can do with wayward youths is to lump them in with a bunch of other lawbreakers.
Everyone wants law enforcement officers to keep us safe. But too often, the public has little sympathy for what happens to lawbreakers once they are taken off the streets. They are mostly out of sight and out of mind.
Kids, however, deserve special consideration. They have most of their lives ahead of them, and if juvenile offenders don’t get the help they need to become happy, healthy and productive citizens, it’s likely they’ll end up in adult prison, and taxpayers will have to pay for it.
Many of the same privations DJJ youths suffer under exist within Charleston County’s pre-trial detention lockup, as reported Thursday by The Post and Courier’s Fleming Smith. Such problems — punitive isolation, dank cells, insufficient services — are widespread and persistent.
The DJJ was previously under federal oversight for several years, ending in 2003.
We hope the governor, lawmakers and Mr. Pough and his staff have the resolve and backbone to turn this Titanic around before the feds take the helm. We’ve been warned there’s an iceberg ahead.