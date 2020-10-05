Editorial: SC jobless need workaround so errors don't cut off benefits

By the time the Congress passed the CARES Act in late March, the U.S. economy was in free fall, and millions of Americans were facing an immediate crisis as businesses shut down as a precaution against COVID-19 infections, in response to evaporated consumer demand and, in some areas, government mandates.

Understandably, federal officials were more concerned about providing relief for an economy and individual Americans in need of stimulus than about making sure that no one took advantage of the situation.

Predictably, the result was that some people got greedy: Massive corporations ferreted out loopholes in the hastily written law to obtain forgivable loans that were intended for small businesses faced with laying off employees and even closing.

Some that found the loopholes were shamed into returning the money after federal officials released the names of recipients. Others that didn’t find such loopholes are being prosecuted for fraud.

There’s no reason to think the same didn’t happen with the added $600 a week in unemployment benefits and broadened eligibility rules for people who lost their jobs because of coronavirus-related layoffs.

So it was entirely reasonable for South Carolina’s Department of Workforce and Employment to add a new security check to its computer system last month to catch potential fraud.

Indeed, it’s a little troubling to hear a spokeswoman suggest that the agency only started worrying about security because a new federal program requires the state to pay back any fraudulent claims.

We understand that government sometimes makes the calculation that it would cost more to root out fraud than to swallow the cost — much like businesses sometimes settle lawsuits because it would be more expensive to fight them. But guarding against fraud shouldn’t depend on whether the cost is borne by the state or the federal government; it’s all tax money that state agencies should protect from abuse.

What’s more disturbing, though, is that the Department of Employment and Workforce’s anti-fraud effort is kicking out some people who aren’t committing fraud but are merely having trouble with the agency’s notoriously prickly computer system and poorly worded instructions.

The Post and Courier is getting a barrage of complaints from people who had their unemployment payments cut off immediately after they answered a new security question incorrectly, and they have been unable to resolve the problem.

Spokeswoman Heather Biance told the paper’s Andrew Brown that 80% of claimants have passed the new security screening and fewer than 2% were denied access because of problems with the website, which suggests that most of the rejected claims were indeed fraudulent. But it also suggests, with more than 217,000 South Carolinians still relying on unemployment assistance, that more than 4,000 people who should be receiving benefits are running into trouble.

People who receive unemployment checks have to check in weekly to certify that they are still eligible and to file a new claim. Having a claim rejected if they can’t answer the security questions is, again, quite reasonable — as long as the agency has a work-around for people who simply make a mistake.

But Mr. Brown talked to people who failed to decipher the agency’s security questions, answered them incorrectly, struggled to correct the mistake, got repeatedly disconnected when they called to talk to someone at the agency, and had their benefits cut off. That’s not acceptable.

It shouldn’t be that difficult to provide a number for a dedicated phone line along with the rejection notice, so people have an opportunity to resolve any misunderstanding. But whatever method is used, the agency needs to resolve the problem. There’s no reason why it can’t protect against fraud without harming those who are eligible and depend on the benefits.