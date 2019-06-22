If you’re reading this, chances are good that your children or grandchildren or neighbors could recite their ABCs and spell their names and count to 10, or beyond, when they started school. They might have been able to read. That was the result of living for four or five years with parents who knew how to stimulate their developing brains and made it their job to do that.
Many children who grow up in poverty lack that level of stimulation. So they start off far behind — not knowing their colors, or recognizing letters or numbers, and probably lacking the “everything I needed to know I learned in kindergarten” soft skills that are essential to functioning in our society.
The goal of 4-year-old kindergarten is to make up the educational and social deficits created by a childhood surrounded on all sides by poverty. It’s not a one-year job. It will take several years of better-targeted, better-delivered education to erase the deficits created by parents who don’t have the skills or time or resources to provide their children with the stimulus their brains need to develop on schedule.
But the sooner we begin that task, the greater the chance that we’ll finally get those kids caught up, which we must do if we ever hope to provide a decent education to all children in our state.
So it’s encouraging that one of House Speaker Jay Lucas’ priorities for the second year of his push to improve education in South Carolina is increasing participation in our public-private 4K program.
South Carolina started a pilot 4K program for poor kids in poor school districts in 2006, in response to a court order in the Abbeville v. South Carolina school adequacy case. The S.C. Child Early Reading Development and Education Program was expanded over the years, and today a network of public schools and private child-care centers serves a little more than 11,000 of the state’s 36,000 4-year-olds living in poverty. Other local and federal programs serve about 14,000 more children. But not all of those other programs are required to meet the same standards as the 4K programs, and not all of the 4K programs meet the standards they’re required to meet.
Beyond that, enrollment is falling in the 4K program even as the number of 4-year-olds living in poverty increases because some local schools don’t have the capacity to expand 4K classes, there aren’t any child-care providers in some areas who can meet the program’s requirements, and student-enrollment efforts are lagging. In recent years, neither First Steps nor the state Education Department has been able to spend all the money the Legislature appropriated for 4K.
State officials have stepped up efforts to recruit and train more private child-care providers in high-need areas, and they’re trying to improve their enrollment efforts. But there are limits on what they can do, and it does no good to persuade more parents to enroll their children if there are no spaces available for those children.
Mr. Lucas wants to redirect some funding to increase capacity in underserved communities. That’s a smart move, and it sounds like a simple matter, but the devil’s in the details. High-quality 4K programs can have life-changing results if they really are high-quality: if they use proven methods to stimulate children’s brains, rather than simply providing glorified babysitters. Some of our public and private 4K programs do a magnificent job at this. Others don’t. We have to improve or jettison those that aren’t getting the job done. And we have to make sure that any new and expanded programs fall into the “magnificent job” category.