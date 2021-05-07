Editorial: SC House must come clean on earmarks, and improve on Senate reforms

The state budget bill adopted last week by the S.C. Senate is quite a blessing to a number of nonprofits and local governments.

It gives $19 million each to the Columbia Convention Center and the Greenville cultural and arts center, $15 million to the Sumter Opera House and $500,000 to the Marlboro Civic Center, to name just a few local projects state taxpayers would underwrite if the House goes along with the funding proposals.

There’s $750,000 for the New Morning Foundation, which provides free contraceptives to help prevent unwanted pregnancies; $250,000 for the Briggs-De Laine-Pearson Foundation, which works to improve education in Clarendon County; $500,000 for Florence Crittenton, a Charelston nonprofit that helps pregnant and at-risk young women; $2 million for the Mother Emanuel Foundation; and $250,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina.

The Lower Richland Diamond Fest will receive $30,000, the Black Cowboy Festival will receive $50,000; the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will receive $1 million for body cameras, while the Allendale County Sheriff’s Office receives $176,800 for a new building and the city of Spartanburg receives $12 million for downtown infrastructure work.

And that’s just a sampling of more than 100 earmarked expenditures — 13 of which were added during floor debate after some senators saw what their colleagues were getting and demanded their share.

Some, perhaps most, of these earmarks fund worthy causes, although others seem questionable, and it’s debatable whether state taxpayers should be paying for a lot of them. But that question was at least theoretically debated when Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey proposed eliminating all $100 million in earmarks as well as state government infrastructure projects funded with $1.2 billion in one-time money — an effort that was predictably and overwhelmingly voted down.

And what makes this year’s earmarks different from last year’s, and previous years going back more than a decade, is that we're actually having this discussion now, before the budget gets signed into law and the money gets distributed.

This is thanks to a change in Senate rules that grew out of reporting by The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox and related reporting by Columbia’s State newspaper, which exposed the ugly details of the some of the allocations for local government and nonprofit projects that most legislators themselves didn’t even know about. Lawmakers were approving large pots of money under vaguely named categories, and legislative staff contacted state agencies after the budget was signed into law to tell them who to cut checks to and which legislators to contact so they could deliver those checks themselves.

By comparison, the Senate’s very public expenditures of state tax dollars on sometimes-questionable projects seem pristine. Laudable. Good government at its best.

Of course they’re none of that. History suggests that at least some of the money will go to nonprofits that aren’t helping anyone but legislators' friends who run them, and some local governments will be less careful with projects than if they were using their own money. Beyond that, the reason budget writers hand out most earmarks is to persuade lawmakers to vote to pass the state budget. The idea that we need to bribe lawmakers to do their job is the opposite of good government — although it might be an uncomfortable reality we have to live with.

As we debate that question, here’s something that shouldn’t need debate: The House owes us the same level of transparency when it starts spending surplus funds that it held in reserve awaiting a better economic forecast than was available when it passed the first draft of the budget in March.

Although the new Senate rule requires a written explanation of any earmarks included in the final version of the budget negotiated by a House-Senate conference committee, it doesn’t require the names of the House members who requested the money.

The House doesn’t have to change its rules — although we’d prefer it did, since it takes more work to repeal a House rule than to just stop a voluntary practice — but it does need to provide us with the names of representatives whose earmarks make it into the new version of the budget that the lower chamber passes next month.

It also needs to endorse two earmark reforms the Senate added to the budget bill.

An amendment by Sen. Tom Corbin allows legislators to request an audit of an earmark recipient’s use of the state funds, something only the State Fiscal Accountability Authority can do now.

Another amendment by Sens. Greg Hembree and Sean Bennett requires nonprofits that receive earmarks to explain to the state exactly what they do. They’re currently required to report how they plan to use the state funds and then how they actually did, but an audit last year found only a quarter of earmark recipients complied with that rule.

So one more thing the House should do is add some enforcement to those reporting requirements. Our favorite is withholding funding from any organization that doesn't file a report of its plans and barring future funding for those that fail to file the "how we spent it" report.

Knowing the names of the organizations receiving our tax dollars and their legislative beneficiaries is the kind of transparency we should be able to take for granted. So is ensuring they’re actually spending our money as they said they would.