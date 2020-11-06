Editorial: SC government should stop encouraging one-size-fits-all voting

More than half of all Charleston County voters this week simply opted to pull a straight-party lever. It was the same story in Greenville County. And in Richland County. And in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. That’s a shame, and South Carolina should put an end to it.
Not the option of casting all of your votes for candidates from the same party, of course. Voters always have the right to do that, and the state shouldn’t go out of its way to make that difficult. The question is whether state legislators and election officials should encourage us to do this by offering the shortcut of selecting a party — instead of individual candidates — and then by placing that option at the very top of our ballots.
This has nothing to do with which party you prefer. It’s true that far more Republicans cast straight-ticket votes statewide — 59% compared to 41% for Democrats. But that’s only slightly higher than the portion of Republican votes that were cast for the Republican president and U.S. senator. In Democratic-leaning Charleston County, for instance, there were 58,891 straight-party Democratic votes and 56,019 Republican ones.
In other words, this is a habit that partisans on both sides embrace, to nearly the same degree, which is particularly striking given that Republicans have long complained about how the option encourages “bloc voting” by Democrats.
The one-vote option not only fuels our growing political tribalism and division, but it’s increasingly out of step with the rest of the nation. In 2016, only 10 states allowed it; this year, that number had dwindled to six, after Utah, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Texas abolished it, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Only South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky and Oklahoma still allow it.
Four years ago, both GOP Chairman Matt Moore and Democratic Chairman Jaime Harrison called for eliminating the option here.
That didn’t happen, and unfortunately, the trend may be growing; Charleston County cast more straight-ticket ballots this year (115,692, or about 53% of all votes cast) than in 2016 (87,133, or 49% of all votes).
Making it easy to cast a straight ticket is unwise for many reasons. First, neither party has a lock on attracting candidates with impressive backgrounds and good ideas on the federal, state and local levels, which was reflected in our recent endorsements of both Republicans and Democrats.
Second, it results in voters making a choice in elections where they know nothing about the candidates. If they had to make individual choices, they might abstain in such cases, which would mean more choices were informed choices.
It’s certainly easier for people to vote a straight ticket instead of scrolling through pages of individual races, but those who do often fail to have their voice fully heard, because they forget they need to vote in nonpartisan races, such as the school board, and on ballot questions. For instance, Charleston County voters cast about 20,000 fewer votes in an important affordable-housing referendum than in the presidential race. The housing question lost by fewer than 3,500 votes.
Unfortunately, there will always be partisan figures on both sides reluctant to end straight-ticket voting simply because they believe it gives them an edge. Shouldn’t we have a majority of lawmakers willing to put the voters’ interests before their own?