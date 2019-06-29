South Carolina’s Freedom of Information law has always had two major flaws: It allows our government to keep way too much information secret, and it’s routinely ignored.
Lawmakers continue to resist efforts to increase the amount of government information that South Carolinians can access. But two years ago, they did pass changes to make it tougher for agencies to violate the law, and to require them to provide information more quickly without gouging people with inflated costs.
A mini-report card issued this month doesn’t offer a lot of encouragement on how well that’s working out.
S.C. Inspector General Brian Lamkin said most of the agencies he checked passed his test of compliance. That’s good, as far as it goes. But it was not a particularly robust test.
Mr. Lamkin checked the websites of 35 state agencies to see if their stated FOI policies complied with the new requirements. Not whether the agencies actually complied with the law when someone asked for information, mind you; just whether they said they complied with the law. Astoundingly, not all did.
Mr. Lamkin said it was difficult to find FOI policies on some agencies’ websites, even though the 2017 changes required that information to be posted. Three agencies still claimed they had more time to respond to requests than the new law allows. Several charged 25 cents per page or more to provide paper copies when electronic versions weren’t available, with one charging 50 cents; the law limits charges to the prevailing commercial rate, which Mr. Lamkin’s report said was around 10 cents a page.
Here’s what makes those results even more troubling: Half the agencies sampled report directly to Gov. Henry McMaster, a strong proponent of open government policies. The review didn’t look at 60 or so other state agencies that don’t report directly to Mr. McMaster. Nor did it look at the very worst FOI offenders — local governments and school districts.
Mr. McMaster, who requested the review, told reporters his goal was for South Carolina to “lead the country in having the most open records and the most informed public that we can.” That’s an incredibly ambitious goal, given where we are today. We welcome the governor’s efforts.
Mr. McMaster singled out the Legislature for exempting itself from the law. Although it posts a tremendous amount of material online, and generally complies with open-meeting and public-records requirements, it does that by choice. It’s up to individual legislators to decide whether to make their correspondence public, and the legislative caucuses meet in private and keep secret even their spending records.
And the problems go well beyond the Legislature. The law doesn’t prohibit agencies from entering into non-disclosure agreements with private entities, which can render the public-records law meaningless. And cities, counties and school boards in particular pretend that the law provides exemptions it doesn’t.
Mr. McMaster ordered his Cabinet agencies to certify to him that they comply with the law and to recommend any changes needed to streamline the process. We hope that will lead to better compliance and maybe some ideas for improvement.
Ultimately, though, too much of the work of our government remains off-limits to the public until our Legislature gets the message that voters won’t tolerate all that secrecy.