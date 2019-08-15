Don’t be seduced by the bright lights. South Carolina film and television incentives pretty much amount to a giveaway, primarily benefiting production companies and out-of-state workers. And, according to a 2008 College of Charleston study, there’s good evidence S.C.’s incentive program is a money loser, returning just 19 cents for each dollar spent.
If the Legislature is determined to use money to lure movie and TV producers to our state, the roughly $15 million in taxpayer money doled out annually by the South Carolina Film Commission might be better spent by investing in a dedicated soundstage and production offices. After all, in this “Field of Dreams,” if you build it, they might come.
In the fast-evolving entertainment industry, “All the world” is indeed “a stage,” and South Carolina could go broke trying to compete with production powerhouses like Georgia and California, or with dozens of other states, even other nations, that offer richer rewards. Georgia, for instance, provides about $700 million annually in incentives that can reduce in-state production costs by about 30 percent.
Nonetheless, entertainment industry lobbyists are expected this year to once again lean on S.C. lawmakers to pump up incentives for movies and TV shows shot in the Palmetto State. Perhaps lawmakers should consider eliminating them, as 13 states have done since 2009.
Congress is expected this fall to take up legislation to reinstate a pre-2017 federal tax credit that enables productions to reap almost immediate benefits, rather than waiting until the tax year the show premieres. That should help level the playing field. And regardless of state incentives, South Carolina should continue to get about the same number of productions per year.
Lawmakers should consider whether this is the most useful sector to grow. But if South Carolina wants to grow its own industry, it would be wise to look to Florida where the state’s incentive money has been running short. The producer behind “The Blair Witch Project” recently opened his own studio in a converted warehouse near Tampa and is looking to Hillsborough County to help fund it.
Actor Danny McBride, who moved his production company from Los Angeles to Charleston about two years ago, might be better off seeking a similar arrangement here rather than asking the Legislature to increase state incentives. Production offices and a soundstage could prove to be a more permanent and attractive lure than one-time rebates. Plus, the majority of movies and TV shows shot in South Carolina are filmed in the Lowcountry.
In South Carolina, a producer has to spend $1 million in the state to qualify for incentives. A 30 percent tax rebate is available for in-state purchases; all other purchases are eligible for a 25 percent rebate, including wages paid to S.C. residents. Wages paid to out-of-state workers, including actors, are eligible for a 20 percent rebate. Between 2013 and 2017, the state paid out about $58 million in incentives. The pool of money available is capped around $15 million annually, slightly more than North Carolina offers.
The nonprofit Carolina Film Alliance, which functions as the lobbying arm of the industry, is expected to ask the S.C. Legislature to significantly boost, perhaps double, incentives in the coming session. Lawmakers, however, should be slow to bite and eager to explore other options that have more staying power. Certainly, legislators should order an updated study on the effectiveness of incentives before agreeing to boost — or reduce — payouts. North Carolina saw its productions plummet after temporarily ending its incentive program in 2014.
Producers will of course continue to chase incentives. But South Carolina doesn’t need to be in a race to the bottom. Its natural allure should be sufficient to attract a fair share of cameras with or without incentives.