Editorial: SC doing its part in Louisiana

South Carolina electric power, search and rescue and other disaster relief crews are in southwest Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura, as they should be. South Carolinians have a tradition of extending helping hands to other communities after natural disasters over the years, the same way they have come to our aid after major storms. It’s an act of kindness that brings hope to people in need.
We hope that we don't need that kind of help in the coming months, but weather can be unpredictable. Two new storms are brewing in the South Atlantic as we head into the peak of one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, and no one knows what Nana, Omar or Paulette could bring, or if Rene, Sally and Teddy will materialize.
Despite the ferocity of Category 4 Laura, even Louisianans were somewhat lucky. The storm surge of about 9 feet was far lower than predicted, and the eye came ashore along a relatively unpopulated stretch of coast in Cameron, a tiny town of about 400 with big wildlife refuges on both sides.
Falling trees killed four people in one parish, including a 14-year-old girl, and two other storm-related deaths were reported in a neighboring parish. Hundreds of homes were torn apart. Thousands more were flooded in Lake Charles, the biggest city to take a direct hit. Winds of 100 mph-plus there shattered windows in a 22-story glass-and-steel building. A cloud of potentially deadly chlorine gas escaped from a damaged chemical plant in the petroleum-dominated area. Major refineries in the region thankfully reported minimal damage and pollution releases, and the damage appears to be a far cry from what Hurricane Harvey wreaked on the enormous Houston metro area three years ago. But as South Carolinians know, natural disasters take a mental as well as a physical toll.
South Carolina’s electric cooperatives dispatched 14 teams to help restore power, and dozens of first responders, acting under the aegis of the State Fire Task Force, left in a caravan of big rigs to aid in search-and-rescue efforts. American Red Cross teams from South Carolina also traveled to the Bayou State to help set up shelters get medical aid to displaced residents. Individuals also have felt compelled to travel there to help.
Of course, other states are sending help, too. And all the relief efforts are complicated by COVID-19 precautions. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is requiring all first-responders to wears masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines as practically as possible.
Mutual aid is part of the glue that binds our country together. No state can go it alone when it comes to natural disasters. South Carolinians know this from experience. So the next best thing to being ready to weather a hurricane is being ready to help our neighbors.