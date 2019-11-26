A Department of Natural Resources conservation easement on a patch of woods at Patriots Point that has been a favorite stopover for migrating birds should be extended beyond 2023 to ensure seasonal visitors have a place to rest.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, the undeveloped 21-acre plot has been a popular stopover for migrating birds. But the land is leased to a developer, and the easement is due to expire in 2023. That could put a variety of bird species in a pinch for overnight accommodations as they migrate along the Atlantic Flyway, a major north-south route that includes birds from as far away as Canada and South America.
Migrating birds don’t pay much attention to tourism rankings but, when they approach large bodies of water like Charleston Harbor, they do look for resting spots. And the patch of woods at Patriots Point, rich with food such as seeds and bugs, has served them well for more than 20 years.
“If you designed a site and forest to optimally benefit migratory birds in coastal South Carolina, you would end up with something close to the wooded areas at Patriots Point,” local ornithologist and conservationist Nathan Dias told Mr. Petersen.
Up to 250 species of birds have been spotted in the sanctuary over the years.
Bennett Hospitality holds a long-term lease on the property and plans to put up several hotels and other amenities on a larger tract at Patriots Point, but it apparently has no immediate plans for the sanctuary property. We encourage the development group to conserve the sanctuary land in its natural state and to support an extension of the easement.
The town of Mount Pleasant also should be interested in preserving the land for migrating birds. It’s in the process of replacing a sign that recently disappeared from a trailhead that touts the sanctuary as the state’s No. 1 stopover for songbirds such as warblers, thrushes, sparrows, vireos, American kestrels, ruby-throated hummingbirds and scarlet tanagers.
Likewise, DNR officials would be smart to renew and extend the conservation easement beyond 2023. The land, after all, is public property, and the agency’s mission is to be a steward of the state’s natural resources. That includes the land and the creatures it supports.
Regionally, the nearest major migratory stopover is the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge to the north. And without the link at Patriots Point, birds making their seasonal trip south would have to clear Charleston Harbor and a substantial stretch of urbanized Charleston County before finding another undisturbed resting place.
Birds need a break both literally and figuratively. Populations are falling nationwide, mainly due to habitat loss, and climate change could eliminate hundreds of species including many now seen in backyards. A recent report from Audubon South Carolina said nearly two-thirds of commonly seen species could be lost by the end of the century.
The Coastal Conservation League, which helped get the sanctuary turned over to DNR, wants the conservation easement extended to prevent development.
“In our eyes,” said chief strategy officer Lisa Jones-Turansky, “that 21 acres is not the place to generate revenue.”
DNR should extend the conservation easement to ensure migrating birds have a place to bed down, and Patriots Point, Bennett Hospitality and the town of Mount Pleasant should support efforts to maintain the property as a bird sanctuary.