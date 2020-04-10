Editorial: SC continues to pay the high costs of inaction

The ex-Viva Recycling site in Moncks Corner recently changed hands for less than what it cost taxpayers to clean up. The 21-acre former tire dump, assessed last year at $5.8 million, fetched just $3 million in a foreclosure sale by the trustee for a mortgage holder (whose debt totaled $21 million).
But it cost the state — that is, taxpayers — about $3.3 million to clean up. And, as The Post and Courier’s David Wren reported, because the trustee, UMB Bank, didn’t seek a deficiency judgment in connection with the transaction, it’s unlikely the state will recoup any money from the sale.
Then, there’s the matter of the unpaid $1.7 million fine assessed by the Department of Health and Environmental Control and a delinquent loan made to Viva by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.
In February, a second big fire broke out in the tire pile Viva left behind at its site in Anderson County.
At least one bill aimed at tire recyclers would address some of these problems. It would have given DHEC the authority to suspend operations within a week if a recycler had accepted more tires than permitted; to close it if the number of tires hadn’t been reduced to 80 percent of permitted capacity within 21 days; and to fine businesses up to $25,000 for permit violations.
But because of legislative delays due to the pandemic, that legislation likely won’t pass this year. That could leave the state — again, that’s taxpayers — open to other environmental and financial disasters, for example, the smoldering trash heap known as “Mount Trashmore” in Jasper County that cost taxpayers about $4.5 million to clean up last year.
Obviously, DHEC needs more teeth in regulating such operations, and legislation is needed to require recyclers to put up bonds sufficient to clean up sites in case they go bankrupt or are shut down because of regulatory violations. The Commerce Department also needs to be more choosy about which startups it offers incentives or tax breaks for locating here.
Thankfully, Jasper County didn’t wait on state lawmakers to take action. County Council last month passed its own ordinance that requires recycling businesses to show they have the financial ability to clean up and decommission sites in the case of a bankruptcy or regulatory shutdown.
South Carolina has about 65 solid waste businesses that operate under permits similar to those issued to Viva and the construction waste “recycler” in Jasper County, according to DHEC. And the counties that contain the most — Greenville (seven), Anderson (five), Spartanburg (five) — should consider following Jasper County’s lead, or at least inspect the sites independently.
An estimated 66,000 tires remain at the Anderson County Viva site, which remains prone to fires and mosquito infestation. DHEC has offered to help clean it up, but it exhausted its emergency reserves cleaning up Mount Trashmore. After the latest fire at the Viva site, Anderson County officials said they were rebuffed when they asked the land owner to turn the property over to them to speed up the clean-up process.
Protecting the environment should come first, and local governments should take the initiative to protect taxpayers from unscrupulous operators who endanger both if state lawmakers can’t pass a bill this session.