Editorial: SC Commerce's scrutiny of large events is nothing to cheer about

If you’re starting to get cabin fever, you could head to Mount Pleasant this weekend for the Holiday Market and Craft Show, or to Myrtle Beach, Columbia or Anderson for the Nutcracker. If you prefer to defer your Christmas celebrations until Christmas, you could check out the Chucktown Brawl (boxing) at the Charleston Area Convention Center, or, at the same location, the Cheersport Charleston Grand Championship competition, featuring 50 cheerleading teams whose members undoubtedly will be doing a lot of yelling. And if that’s still not quite right, the S.C. Commerce Department has a list of 50 or so other large events across the state this weekend.

Attending any of them would be safer than hanging out at a college bar. Probably. Maybe. Or not.

Back in August, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his COVID-19 ban on public gatherings, allowing organizations to host up to 250 people as long as they enforce social distancing, mask-wearing and other public health requirements. He also tasked the Commerce Department with determining which “gatherings” were covered by the requirements — church services, for instance, aren’t — and reviewing requests from organizations that want to host more than 250 people.

To date, the department has denied fewer than 7% of the more than 1,200 applications. In many cases, those denied were simply asked to make a few tweaks and resubmit their applications, which were then approved.

The approval process is not altogether useless. Commerce does encourage event organizers to read a 9-page CDC overview and checklist on preparing for events during the pandemic, which is useful for people who want to host a safe event, and it requires them to complete a 43-question application, which means they are at least exposed to the safety considerations they should be taking into account. And it requires them to acknowledge that their event could result in COVID-19 transmission and certify that they will take “all reasonable measures to mitigate the danger that my event may pose.”

Applicants also have to acknowledge that “local law enforcement and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have the authority to break up groups larger than three should they pose a public health hazard and/or become disruptive” — something we wish all local law enforcement, and local governments, were required to acknowledge.

But as The Post and Courier’s Rickey Dennis reports, the Commerce Department doesn’t do any follow-up work to ensure that what applicants say is true — or, more significantly, that the rules are followed. Indeed, the application starts off with several disclaimers, including this important one: “The Department of Commerce and DHEC are relying on the applicant’s representations in making a determination for event approval. By approving an event, the South Carolina Department of Commerce makes no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the adequacy or completeness of the plans submitted by the applicant for review.”

Unfortunately, most members of the public will never see that disclaimer.

And as cabin fever mingles with COVID fatigue, it's easy to imagine that even people who are trying to be responsible and protect themselves and others from infection might delude themselves into believing that having official state approval to host a large event means the event is safe.

In fact, though, just like the ballets and the cheer competition, while it’s possible that some, perhaps many or most, of the events are safe, there is absolutely nothing about the approval process to ensure that’s the case. People who want to host safe events will, to the degree that it’s possible right now, host safe events. And people who don’t care about spreading infection won’t.