Editorial: Saving settlement communities is about more than blocking one road project

When Charleston County Council members take up the widening of S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant, they should soundly reject the widely criticized plan to expand the road from two to five lanes through the historic Phillips Community. Such a decision is crucial to preserving the integrity of an African American settlement community that has survived remarkably intact and is soon expected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
But deciding not to five-lane Highway 41 through Phillips is just a first step. Everyone involved must remain part of the discussion about alternative projects proposed for that area and, importantly, help fend off threats to other settlement communities.
Charleston County, the town of Mount Pleasant and other local governments must do more to research, appreciate and respect the dozens of long-established African American neighborhoods and other settlements that reflect our region’s unique history and special sense of place.
Fortunately, the foundations are being laid. It was Charleston County’s planning department, after all, that first identified the Phillips Community as eligible for the National Register in 2016. That made it all the more puzzling and infuriating that the county’s transportation planners would essentially recommend cutting it in two with a big new highway.
The town of Mount Pleasant’s new plan also calls for long-overdue cooperation with East Cooper’s many African American communities surrounded by, but not annexed into, the town. A constructive dialogue between town officials and community leaders was taking shape until COVID-19 shut down most public gatherings; that important effort should restart as soon as the public health threat fades.
Charleston’s ongoing comprehensive plan process includes the city’s first effort to identify and describe settlement communities within and near its city limits. Planners have mapped 15 so far and are researching more than a dozen more. The survey began after public feedback early in the planning process; many had not been mapped by any government. “We need to know about these communities and where they are so our land use recommendations we’re making are sensitive to their unique land use development patters and their unique history and culture,” planner Chloe Stuber said.
Settlement communities have existed below the radar because of racial and economic barriers and also because they’re all somewhat different. Charleston planners still are working on a definition. In general, they’re communities established by descendants of enslaved people, places with a shared history and identity, a strong connection to the land and attachment to local institutions, such as schools, churches and small businesses.
The Phillips Community is a bit of an anomaly because its leaders have organized and spoken out for more than a decade about how changing Highway 41 will affect their community’s future. It’s not enough to simply stop a plan to widen the highway to five lanes — though we can’t understate how important a first step that is. County officials, residents in Phillips and other neighborhoods and other advocates must work toward solutions that will do the most good for traffic with the least harm to residents.
The Phillips Community developed its own plan to expand Highway 41 to three lanes, plus a multiuse path and landscape features to collect stormwater runoff. It wouldn’t provide as many lanes of travel but could heal the scar in Phillips created when the state ran the highway through the community around 1940. That sounds like a promising start.
We hope the battle, if ultimately successful, will add momentum to the broader region’s efforts to understand these communities better and to respect them more. For instance, the project has highlighted the real problem of fair compensation when heirs property is taken for a highway project; such money often sits unclaimed in a state account because no single heir can provide a title to establish a legal claim to part of the money.
The rush of development toward the coast already has wiped out several settlement communities in Charleston County and beyond, but many still remain, and some of them face new threats. They need — and deserve — our help.