Editorial: Save the Postal Service

The United States Postal Service is seriously in the red, a familiar position for the agency over the past 15 years. A decade of debate about how to put the post office on financially sound footing has come to nothing even though concerned members of Congress routinely submit reform bills.
It is past time to make some tough decisions about the future of our mail delivery. This should begin with hearings Wednesday that will feature testimony from Postal Service officials including embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has developed a plan to right the listing ship but will have to answer questions about mail-delivery delays and his leadership.
The central problem facing the Postal Service is the continuing decline of first-class mail volumes and revenue. The Postal Service must adjust to this trend, but it cannot do so alone. It needs congressional help.
Congress should start by relieving the Postal Service of the unique requirement that it pre-fund health benefits for future retirees according to a 50-year schedule. Allowing it to use the normal pay-as-you-go funding procedure that’s followed by other government agencies and many corporations would relieve the Postal Service of a burden that has contributed to its financial problems since 2006, when Congress introduced the mandate. But that alone won’t solve the problem.
The pandemic has damaged the Postal Service’s financial position, and Congress should help by writing off the service’s 2020 deficit as another cost of the virus.
Congress also should clearly define the public service obligations of the Postal Service and the degree of taxpayer support that these obligations will require. Most importantly, if the Postal Service is required to continue delivering to every mailbox in the country six days a week — and we believe it should be — it should be compensated by taxpayers for its costs not covered by first-class mail revenue.
Congress also needs to make a decision about pricing mail services. It controls first-class mail rates and is understandably reluctant to change them greatly. But if the rates do not cover the cost of service, then Congress needs to close the gap — but any federal subsidy should not be open-ended.
The Government Accountability Office, the Postal Regulatory Commission, presidential advisory study groups and others have released several analyses calling for changes to the Postal Service; rarely has a problem received so much study and so little action.
As a result, the Postal Service has faced wrenching changes that understandably alarm postal worker unions. Any fix must consider these unions, but they in turn should moderate their demands. Congress could tie Postal Service pay to federal pay schedules, and it should authorize Medicare for postal retirees, reducing another cost burden on the Postal Service.
The Washington Post reported that Postmaster General DeJoy has approved a plan for reducing postal services if no significant help arrives. First-class mail would be delayed — as one postal customer told The Post and Courier in a recent letter to the editor, the Postal Service has already mastered that — and the agency would ask Congress for a “substantial” increase in the cost of a first-class stamp.
One hopeful sign: The congressional letter to Mr. DeJoy and Ron Bloom, chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, says they should come on Wednesday prepared to discuss “legislative proposals to place the Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing going forward while preserving the delivery performance standards on which the American people rely.”
If Congress follows through, which it should, we may yet have a viable, financially stable Postal Service in our future.