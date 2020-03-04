Editorial: Save SC's mysterious Venus flytrap

The botanical or biologic importance of the bug-eating Venus flytrap isn’t fully known. But, along with 240 other plant and animal species, the carnivorous plant is languishing on a list of would-be endangered species and needs protection before it goes extinct in the wild due to poaching, a shrinking habitat and wildfire suppression.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, the Venus flytrap is native only to the Carolinas, though it has been cultivated as a curiosity and introduced to parts of Florida and New Jersey. It prefers acidic, low-nutrient boggy soils and thrives in sunny spots under tree canopies in a roughly 60-mile radius from Wilmington. But, as late as 1958, the oddities could be found as far south as Charleston County.
A survey done in 2019 estimated that only about 302,000 native plants were left, down from about 4.5 million in 1979, a 93% decline, according to studies by the N.C. Department of Natural Resources and a 1973 petition to have the flytrap — Dionaea muscipula Ellis — protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The bear-trap-like petals that imprison ants, flies, spiders and other insects to supplement its diet is an evolutionary adaption shared by only one other species found only on other continents, according to DNA analyses carried out in recent years. So, the Venus flytrap remains somewhat a mystery, though studies suggest it evolved its “snap-trap” about 48 million years ago.
Leaving the Venus flytrap in endangered-species limbo threatens no only its continued existence but a chance for botanists to study the peculiar plant in its native habitat. So the Center for Biological Diversity is rightly suing the Trump administration for its failure to decide whether the flytrap and the hundreds of other plants and animals should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
A 1993 review of the Venus flytrap determined the plant was a potential candidate for the endangered species list, but that data on its vulnerability was insufficient despite its precipitous decline. The latest decision-making process started anew in 2018.
Decisions by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about adding plants and animals to the endangered species list are supposed to be made within two years of a petition, but the agency has a backlog of more than 500 species, some of which have been awaiting a decision for 10 years or more, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of 241 species, including the moose, the western bumble bee and the northern spotted owl.
The head of the Center for Biological Diversity accurately called the lack of action a “moral failure” that would “hurt future generations in ways that can never be undone.”
Indeed, the Trump administration has added only 21 species to the endangered list, by far the lowest number under any recent president this far into his term.
Population growth, development and swamp draining have contributed to Venus flytrap habitat loss. And because the plant flourishes in forests cleared of underbrush by fire, wildfire suppression has played a role, as has poaching, even though North Carolina made harvesting the wild plant a felony in 2014.
Few things are truly unique, but the Venus flytrap is one of them. It deserves federal protection, as does its habitat.