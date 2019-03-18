Over 50 years ago, Charlestonians began working in earnest to preserve the lower peninsula. Today, the restored homes and gardens are among the top reasons the city became a beautiful tourist magnet.
But what will the Ashley and Cooper river historic districts look like in 50 years? Perhaps a few historic homes surrounded by 50-year-old cookie-cutter housing developments? Or will Lowcountry residents limit suburban sprawl and agree to preserve our old rice fields, oak allees and natural river fronts?
The choice is ours collectively. The preservation and conservation institutions are already in place, but a regional approach is needed to take on big projects. The Ashley River Historic District, the heartland of the Carolina Colony, for example, covers parts of two counties and five municipalities. The Cooper River Historic District, comprising 77 sites, is also multi-jurisdictional.
Moncks Corner and Berkeley County residents will need help to convince local government leaders that it would be in everyone’s best long-term interest to preserve the land surrounding Gippy Plantation, rather than to annex it and permit a developer to put up 1,200 homes.
Charleston, North Charleston and Dorchester County residents must agree that allowing further development along S.C. Highway 61 would forever degrade the ambiance of such historic landmarks as Magnolia Gardens, Drayton Hall and Middleton Place.
There are preservation and conservation battles to be waged on many fronts, but Lowcountry residents must focus on keeping their two most important rural historic districts intact. As Raleigh West of the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust recently told reporter Robert Behre, “you don’t get another bite at the apple once it’s gone.”
Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League accurately suggested the entire region was at a tipping point, and that any chink in the armor could open other Cooper River properties to further development. “Gippy seems like the domino that could fall on one end,” he told Mr. Behre, “and Cainhoy would be the domino that falls on the other end.”
Moncks Corner Town Council is expected to take up the Gippy annexation next month. Both town and county residents should turn out in force to oppose the expansion and rally for the preservation of the property, as well as the rest of the 46-square-mile Cooper River Historic District.
On the government side, Berkeley and Dorchester counties need their own land conservation tools, perhaps something similar to Charleston County’s Greenbelt Program. And tri-county governments need to work collectively with historic and conservation groups to tackle regional challenges.
Development pressure on the Ashley River Historic District, twice put on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “most endangered” list, has been heightened by the Charleston-North Charleston annexation battle over the Runnymede area, which could be developed in the near future.
Separately, North Charleston is poised to approve a 1,000-home development on about 4,000 acres just west of Highway 61 closer to Summerville. And the Long Savannah neighborhood, expected to accommodate up to 6,000 new homes, and the second phase of the Village Green project will surely exacerbate West Ashley traffic and dump more runoff into flood-prone Church Creek.
It’s a safe bet the tri-county population will continue to grow, but it’s a risky gamble that purely economic forces will sustain the quality of life that now draws people here. Saving the Lowcountry’s historic river districts must be a top regional priority.