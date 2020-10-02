Editorial: Save Columbia's historic Babcock Building

Some of South Carolina's greatest works of architecture in the 19th century were created with charitable intentions, reflecting the better angels in their cities. Sadly, Charleston no longer has its orphan house, a Calhoun Street landmark that stood for more than a century until its demolition in 1953.
Columbia still has the Babcock Building, but it faces a less certain future after a massive fire burned about 25,000 square feet inside. Fortunately, the response from firefighters with the city of Columbia and Fort Jackson limited the damage, though not before the blaze went through the roof. The developers who were prepared to renovate the building say their project is likely still a go. We hope they're right.
"This is one of the most important, iconic structures in the capital. In the state," says Michael Bedenbaugh of Preserve South Carolina. Its cupola with a red metal roof was visible to everyone entering Columbia from the west, as Interstate 126 empties onto Elmwood Avenue.
Empty for about 25 years, the Babcock Building is the centerpiece of the former South Carolina State Hospital; it was built in four campaigns just before and after the Civil War, with significant early contributions from notable architects George Walker, a Charleston native, and Samuel Sloan, a Pennsylvania native. Its extraordinary Italian Renaissance Revival design once reflected the state's commitment to the comfortable care and housing for the mentally ill.
Its capacity peaked in the 1960s, with about 6,600 patients, but it eventually closed because of inconsistent funding, new code considerations and a national trend toward community-based care of those with mental illness. It was shuttered in 1996.
Preservationists know a building is most at risk when vacant; the Sept. 12 fire is all the more tragic because its renovation into about 200 apartments was close at hand.
Robert Hughes, president of Bull Street master developer Hughes Development, told The Post and Courier's Mike Fitts that most of the damage occurred in the building's center, but much of the 254,000-square-foot structure emerged with little to no harm. Still, he described it as "definitely a gut punch."
Undoubtedly, the fire damage will present further complications to what already was a large and complicated redevelopment project. But Mr. Hughes, his business partners with Clachan Properties of Virginia, city officials and preservationists should work together to find a solution to this significant setback.
We're not calling for its preservation through rose-colored glasses. We know the Babcock Building witnessed its share of tragedies; the institution endured funding swings and its staff performed procedures now deemed abusive, neglectful or both. Its survival should remind us of the challenges involved in serving the disabled; restoring its grandeur should remind us of the importance of that work.