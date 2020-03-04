Editorial: Santee Cooper reforms would be better late than never

When SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned their decadelong effort to construct two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site, there wasn’t much that was clear about what the Legislature should do to recover from South Carolina’s biggest-ever business failure.
But one thing was crystal clear from the start: Our state-owned utility, Santee Cooper, had failed spectacularly in its duty to serve the public interest — which is its job — and it needed serious governance reforms.
Finally, after two and a half years, and the legislatively assisted sale of SCE&G and reforms to state utility law and a yearlong effort to think about maybe selling Santee Cooper, legislative leaders are starting to talk about ... reforming Santee Cooper’s governance.
To which we could say “What took you so long?” Instead, we’ll say, “Hurrah. Let’s get started.”
As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks and Andrew Brown reported over the weekend, legislative leaders started focusing on reforms after problems mounted with NextEra Energy’s bid to purchase Santee Cooper and Santee Cooper reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit that threatens its very existence.
Then in an op-ed in Tuesday’s Post and Courier, House Speaker Jay Lucas announced a plan to renegotiate the NextEra bid while also undertaking the “immediate, substantial and total reform of the Santee Cooper corporate structure and operations.”
“Recognizing that it may take significant time to reach a well-negotiated final bid from any private-sector utility, the House cannot risk further, permanent harm to ratepayers,” Mr. Lucas wrote. “Santee Cooper has demonstrated a desire to conclude this process with no legislative action, thereby securing the status quo. Therefore, it is imperative that reform take place immediately, starting at the top.”
Mr. Lucas proposes replacing the entire board of directors and management, which strikes us as potentially overkill since that would include CEO Mark Bonsall, an outsider who was brought in last summer and put together a reform proposal that would result in lower rates than NextEra promises, without the massive layoffs and potential extra costs to the state.
The speaker also proposes injecting some form of oversight into Santee Cooper’s ratemaking process (currently controlled by the board alone) and requiring it to purchase electricity on the open market rather than building new generation, unless it can prove the latter is a better deal for ratepayers. Those are both good proposals whose details will be crucial.
What he doesn’t discuss is a way to hold the new board accountable, which has to be at the top of the list of reforms. And in fact some lawmakers are talking about the need for an “independent” board..
If lawmakers are thinking of Santee Cooper as a business, with a board independent from management, then yes, independence is needed. There are good reasons to believe board members acted as a rubber stamp for former CEO Lonnie Carter as he made bad decisions about nuclear construction, secrecy and other matters.
But if lawmakers are thinking of Santee Cooper as a state agency (which, not to put too fine a point on it, it is), they need to recognize that the board is already far too independent — and understand the huge role independence played in the whole V.C. Summer debacle.
In government, another word for independent is unaccountable, which is precisely what the board has been since 2005, when the Legislature stripped governors of their ability to fire the board members they appoint. Simply changing the faces on the board won’t fix that problem, and Santee Cooper won’t be fixed until that problem is fixed.