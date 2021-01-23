Editorial: Santee Cooper reform plan ignores central problem. SC House can fix that.

In nearly four years since the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion went belly up, state legislators have been so fixated on efforts to sell Santee Cooper that they’ve done practically nothing to fix Santee Cooper.

We’re delighted that the House is finally poised to correct that oversight.

Representatives are expected to pass a bill this week that reforms the utility’s governance and regulation — modestly in the first case and significantly in the second, since it's currently unregulated.

House leaders say their goal still is to sell the state-owned utility, so H.3194 also opens a new round of bidding — which might or might not land a better offer than the disastrous 2019-20 effort that gave us a bid that would have resulted in massive layoffs and raised customers' power bills without any guarantee that they wouldn't have gone even higher and wouldn't have netted a penny for the state.

Rep. Kirkman Finlay, one of the architects of the legislation, assured us that “We have no intention of fire-selling this asset" but that lawmakers realize "we’ve got to make sure it’s an asset, and in order to do that were gonna have to do a lot of reform.”

Although a temporary law has curtailed its autonomy while the Legislature considers its fate, the regular state law that has governed Santee Cooper for decades allows its completely autonomous board to decide what projects to build and how much to charge ratepayers for power. In other words, it is unregulated by either the rest of state government or the free market — a recipe for disaster.

H.3194 requires the utility to get the same Public Service Commission approval as other utilities for large construction projects, joint operating agreements, borrowing and a green-energy plan. Santee Cooper would have to pursue cost-sharing arrangements with neighboring utilities and take public comment on proposed rate hikes, which gives its captive customers an opportunity to complain but little more.

Lawmakers say covenants in Santee Cooper’s outstanding bonds make it financially impossible to subject it to rate review by the PSC, and they’re probably right. But they certainly could — and should — prohibit the utility from issuing any more bonds with those restrictions, so we could regulate its rates once the old bonds mature.

The bill also ends the terms of the current Santee Cooper board members and imposes professional qualification requirements and term limits for new members. Those are probably good changes, but they don’t address the central problem: The board would remain completely autonomous.

Although the governor appoints its members, neither he nor anyone else can fire them before their terms end unless they refuse to show up for meetings or commit malfeasance, misfeasance or other actions that could subject them to criminal prosecution under the state’s overly broad misconduct in office law. They cannot be removed simply because they made hideous decisions that left ratepayers on the hook for $4 billion for a pair of unfinished nuclear reactors that will never produce a single watt of electricity.

Please read that again, because apparently a lot of legislators don’t realize how severely the law limits the governor’s ability to remove board members. Lawmakers need to finally come to terms with this, and they need to correct that problem, which we are convinced is the single biggest reason that not only Santee Cooper’s but also the former SCE&G’s customers will be paying for the V.C. Summer fiasco for decades.

On the sale side, we’re concerned about the absence of provisions to limit how much utilities could shower legislators with campaign donations, jobs and other benefits, as Santee Cooper supporters imply NextEra did before some restrictions were imposed leading up to the first round of bidding. If lawmakers agree to keep the sale provisions in the bill, they should add in some of those protections, along with an independent analysis of a proposed sale before it can go through — which seems like an obvious need given how attractive the NextEra bid looked prior to such an analysis.