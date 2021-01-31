Editorial: Santee Cooper reform bill is looking better; next step is up to SC Senate

How about a round of applause for the S.C. House of Representatives.

Not only did the House vote Tuesday to approve the first serious effort to reform Santee Cooper — nearly four years after the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project went belly-up, leaving ratepayers with a $4 billion bill. It also gave the governor the power to remove board members for “poor performance.”

That’s the first indication that legislators are willing to back away from a 2005 law that was passed because the Legislature was mad at then-Gov. Mark Sanford. It’s also the first indication that they recognize that if Santee Cooper board members knew the governor could fire them, they almost certainly would have let their boss know when things started going south at V.C. Summer — and the governor could have alerted the public, or at least the Public Service Commission, so it could have stopped rubber stamping SCE&G’s rate increases until the utility either pulled the plug or else started exercising some oversight to get the out-of-control project back on track.

Whether or not it goes along with the part of H.3194 that authorizes a new round of bidding on the state-owned utility — and we don't think it would do much good, but it also probably won't hurt — we hope the Senate will take up the bill and improve it.

While the "poor performance" language is an encouraging first step, it’s not a perfect fix.

“Poor performance,” which isn’t defined in H.3194, might be a good way to describe a grocery checkout clerk who makes customers wait in line while she reads her texts, or even a CEO who fails to meet revenue goals. It’s an odd, and perhaps ineffective, way to address what the governor needed to be able to do to prevent our nuclear fiasco: remove board members who make awful decisions, particularly while hiding information from the public, and regulators, and the governor, that would have demonstrated how bad the situation was.

And when the House added the “poor performance” language to the bill, it left intact the very next sentence in the law, which says the governor “must not request a director of the South Carolina Public Service Authority to resign unless cause for removal, as established by this subsection, exists.” Yes, that really does mean the governor would violate the law if he called up a board member and said: “I know I don’t have the legal authority to remove you, but I sure wish you would resign.”

Lawmakers also left intact the sentence after that, which declares removing a board member absent one of the narrowly defined causes to be “an irreparable injury for which no adequate remedy at law exists.” In other words, it gives board members grounds to sue the governor for removing them from the board.

What lawmakers need to do is remove the “no request” language and the invitation to sue and return to the pre-Sanford law, which said Santee Cooper board members could be removed by the governor "at his discretion by an Executive Order removing the officer.” Simply that.

If that feels like a little too much power for a governor, consider that most South Carolinians work in similar “at-will” positions — meaning their bosses can fire them for any or no reason.

Or that the pre-2005 law wasn’t special to Santee Cooper. It applied (and still applies) to scores of state boards and commissions whose members are appointed by, and can be fired by, the governor.

Or that the governor had the power to fire Santee Cooper board members for more than two decades — and that previous governors had used that power to remove Santee Cooper board members just because they wanted to, in one case removing a highly respected board chairman, without any ill-effects to Santee Cooper.

Or consider that the reason the Legislature changed the law in 2005 was because Mr. Sanford replaced some Santee Cooper board members with new people who sold off some land, stopped doling out goodies to senators' pet causes, contributed an extra $13 million to the state general fund, and started exploring selling the utility. Yes, that last one was pretty jarring at the time, but it was never clear that the board had the authority to sell, and in any event the Legislature easily could have passed a law saying the board couldn’t explore selling the utility, rather than emasculating governors.

In 2005, the law was just one on a long list of examples of the Legislature refusing to recognize the governor as a co-equal partner in government. Since then, we've learned that it was a $4 billion mistake. It's time to correct it.