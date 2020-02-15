Editorial: Santee Cooper and competing utilities must play by the same rules

The law that put NextEra, Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper in a contest to serve the state-owned utility’s 2 million customers required everyone involved in the vetting process to agree not to “advocate for or against, directly or indirectly,” the proposals.

Two primary architects of that law, Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey and Democratic Leader Nikki Setzler, told their colleagues Thursday that extends beyond lobbying as it’s defined at the Statehouse. It’s a violation, Mr. Massey said, for the parties to share details of their proposals with customers “with the clear understanding that those constituents are going to take that and communicate with us.” We agree.

And it’s hard to see how Santee Cooper hasn’t been doing precisely that with its “Facts are Facts” public relations campaign, newsletters that spin the advantages of its reform proposal and TV-quality ads about how great Santee Cooper is.

Santee Cooper executives also have been meeting with legislators, even though Sen. Massey and other Senate leaders made it clear that they believe the only appropriate way for Santee Cooper, NextEra or Dominion Energy to communicate with lawmakers is through their testimony at a series of public hearings that the House and Senate budget committees will begin this week.

Santee Cooper says it has an obligation to answer questions from legislators and ratepayers and isn’t violating the agreement as long as it doesn’t “advocate.” But it’s difficult to explain a you’re so invested in without advocating for it.

We were extremely troubled that the Legislature shrouded this entire process in secrecy, and it’s disturbing that no one bothered to define “advocate” in writing. But we understand that it’s not every day that the Legislature considers selling a multibillion-dollar utility. And we agree that legislators need to decide whether to sell Santee Cooper, contract out its management or allow the utility to reform itself based on facts rather than whoever mounts the best public relations campaign. (Recall Dominion Energy’s efforts to win approval to purchase SCANA, when it hawked its $1,000-per-ratepayer rebate in TV, radio, newspaper and internet ads, and lawmakers were inundated by constituents who didn’t understand what a bad deal that was.)

Santee Cooper would have had every right to implement a reform and lobby the Legislature to defeat those other proposals if its supporters hadn’t insisted that it be allowed to offer its own to compete with the management and sale proposals. Since they did, Santee Cooper has to play by the rules that Sen. Massey spelled out Thursday: no communication with legislators outside the public hearings and no more newsletters, tweets, Facebook posts, videos or other communications that likely would result in employees or customers urging lawmakers to adopt that.

This isn’t the first time Santee Cooper has been called out for skirting the limits of this process. Last summer, the Department of Administration charged that Santee Cooper threatened to scare off potential bidders by entering into its own discussions with Southern Co. And the department’s long-awaited report to the Legislature says the utility “delayed and impeded the Bidding Process at certain points and made the overall work more cumbersome,” causing delays of more than two months that led to significant additional expenses.

Lawmakers should consider any violation of the rules as they decide Santee Cooper’s fate. And they should follow the Department of Administration’s recommendation to bar Santee Cooper from doing anything that could “result in premature implementation of the Reform or the frustration of the Dominion Management Proposal or the NextEra Sale Bid.”

Yes, it seems strange to tell a bloated state agency to put improvements on hold. But with so much at stake, it’s essential that the utility not take any steps that change the conditions upon which NextEra’s and Dominion’s bids are based.