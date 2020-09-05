Editorial: Sand mining isn't going away. One might arrive next to you

Several dozen Huger area residents spent a few hours Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to stop a big sand mine expansion near their rural Berkeley County community. But it appears unlikely their appeal to state regulators will succeed; it might not even lead to any significant concessions.
In one sense, the yearslong saga involving the Donmar Sand Mines LLC is singular, as few communities have turned out for so many public meetings over so many years to protest its expansion from 5 acres to almost 30 acres. The community has been largely ignored.
In another sense, Donmar typifies the frictions that often arise when a dirt or sand mine is proposed anywhere near existing homes. Local officials can and must do more to ensure zoning and other rules are adequate to protect residents' concerns and strike a fair balance between such mines and the nearby quality of life.
Riley Egger of the Coastal Conservation League said there are about 100 active sand mines in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's active mine viewer website.
As development continues — and as the region's population continues to push into formerly rural areas — these mining tensions are going to deepen. Members of county councils in particular should try to get ahead of them.
"We're not anti-sand mine. We recognize they're a necessary thing for growth and development, but we want to see more thoughtful planning and zoning," Ms. Egger said, summing up well the inherent frictions. "That way, these operations don't come at the cost of rural communities and sensitive ecosystems."
That's what Huger residents fear. The Donmar mine off S.C. Highway 41 and Charity Church Road has been mired in controversy. The planning commission and zoning board both voted against it, but Berkeley County Council narrowly overruled them to permit it, with restrictions on its operating hours and its lifespan (no more than 7 years).
The company agreed to pay tap fees for residents within a half-mile of the mine to ensure they have safe drinking water and pledged $60,000 toward any future problems associated with the mine.
But that hasn't satisfied residents such as Edward Beaufort-Cutner. “It’s going to be an erosion of the community," he told The Post and Courier's Andrew Miller. "Once you dig a massive hole in the ground, it’s worthless from then on. Absolutely worthless." Traffic, noise and harm to wildlife also rank among the chief concerns.
While DHEC will take comments on Donmar expansion through Sept. 16, the agency's hands are mostly tied because of the 1974 S.C. Mining Act. Agency officials have said quality-of-life issues are best addressed at the county level.
Residents deserve better. While county officials should do more to regulate sand mining, state legislators also should update the Mining Act, which hasn't seen a significant update in three decades.
Residents are now working with state Rep. Joe Jefferson to win concessions on the property's conservation when the mine closes in seven years. They also want a contribution to the community and assurances roads to and from the mine are kept clean. Donmar executives have said they're listening and taking notes. We urge them to respond in a responsible manner.
DHEC should condition all permitting on compliance with a related water discharge permit. Sand mines involve dewatering operations, and discharge permits sets maximum levels of acidity and suspended solids, both of which can harm the flora and fauna of nearby wetlands.
Huger isn't the only community facing concerns about mines. Other sand operations in Awendaw and on Wadmalaw Island have drawn opponents. Daufuskie Island doesn't have a bridge but does have a sand mine.
"It’s a problem no one knows about until it shows up in your backyard," Ms. Egger said.
Of course, leaders with foresight address potential problems long before then.