Editorial: Robocallers beware

Criminal robocall scams have proliferated during the COVID-19 crisis. As South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson noted last week, these include “scams related to coronavirus relief checks, pitches for coronavirus test kits, health plans offering coronavirus testing, work-from-home offers preying on job-seekers, and scams offering relief on utility bills, student loans, taxes, or other debt.”
But things are about to get tougher for robocallers and the voice telecom providers who enable them. Their calls will be traced, and they will be prosecuted. All we can say is it’s about time.
The Federal Communications Commission has been taking public comments on the start-up of the 2019 TRACED Act, which envisions heightened collaboration between telecom providers and legal authorities to track scams and bring charges against their perpetrators and abettors. Some notable progress already has occurred.
The FCC heard from the nation’s state attorneys general last week, marking the third anniversary of their Robocall Technologies Working Group, of which Mr. Wilson is a member.
This group’s passion for tackling robocalls helped lead to the creation of the TRACED Act, which includes state action prominently in the enforcement plan.
Mr. Wilson and his colleagues reminded federal regulators of the need for close collaboration between their state offices and telecom providers. To pinpoint the origin of a robocall scam, it often is necessary to trace a call from a recipient through a maze of interconnecting telecom networks, a process that requires close cooperation across the industry.
The welcome collaboration has helped major telecom providers routinely warn their wireless subscribers, for example, if they think a call has been placed by a telemarketer or shows signs of being a scam.
But several voice telecom providers have yet to join the group, and in the absence of effective “traceback” operations, they don’t appear likely to join.
That’s where prosecutions are beginning to play a role by cracking down not only on robocallers but also on the companies that introduce their calls into telecom systems.
Regarding the TRACED Act, the state attorneys general cited two recent cases, one in Ohio and one in federal court, where Voice over Internet Protocol providers were charged with enabling robocalls. They said, “If a voice service provider knows, or consciously avoids knowing, that the millions of robocalls it traffics across its network to the American people are illegal calls, that provider is violating” the law.
We encourage Mr. Wilson and his fellow AGs to continue vigorously pursuing robocallers and their enablers. They have done a good job so far, but there is still a long way to go.