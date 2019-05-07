The past few years have been rocky ones for the S.C. Conservation Bank. After helping preserve more than 300,000 acres over the past 15 years, the Legislature unwisely nixed its source of funding and nearly let the agency die as its legislative authorization expired. But it has since gotten a new lease on life, and now it’s ready for a new leader: Raleigh West, a Moncks Corner native who now heads the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.
Mr. West, an experienced conservation professional and lawyer, is eminently qualified for the post, and the Senate should quickly confirm his nomination. The bank has been without an executive director for more than a year.
Ironically, the bank’s board earlier passed over Mr. West in favor of former Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Greenwood, who ultimately withdrew his nomination in March, the Index-Journal newspaper in Greenwood reported recently based on a Freedom of Information Act request.
“There’s a process that got you here today, somewhat controversial, somewhat combative, but it worked,” Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, remarked as a legislative committee approved Mr. West’s nomination last week.
The previous nomination of an ex-legislator for the $115,000-a-year post over a more qualified conservation professional didn’t pass the smell test. The job of preserving South Carolina’s rich natural, historical and cultural legacy should be as apolitical as possible.
If Mr. West is confirmed by the full Senate, he will have a big job ahead of him. He should work toward re-establishing a dedicated funding source. The bank is now directly funded year-to-year by the General Assembly rather than through a share of real estate deed recording fees, as it was previously.
And though much of the heavy lifting has been done over the past 15 years, with the Conservation Bank helping to save hundreds of significant tracts from the mountains to the coast, Mr. West will need to project a vision for further knitting together properties to protect our ecosystems, our history and our landmarks.
The Conservation Bank, which funds outright purchases and conservation easements, has helped preserve 12,000-plus acres in the Ashley River Historic District, more than 13,000 acres along the Savannah River in Hampton County and scores of iconic Lowcountry properties such as Morris Island and its lighthouse and the property around Angel Oak. Its success in the Midlands and Upstate has been just as remarkable, helping to preserve farm land and critical watersheds.
But plenty of work remains. In the booming Lowcountry, for instance, the Ashley River Historic District has become the focus of an annexation battle that could result in further development. And in the Cooper River Historic District, Berkeley County residents recently had to beat back a developer’s plan to build homes on about 800 acres of the former Gippy Plantation.
Thankfully, Mr. West knows his turf well. He has solid working relationships with dozens of private conservation groups willing to partner with the state to advance an agenda that is in the public’s best long-term interests. We urge the Senate to act quickly, so he can get started on this important work.