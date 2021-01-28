Editorial: Reversal of Harrison corruption conviction should prompt legislative action

We wouldn’t say we’re glad the S.C. Supreme Court overturned the corruption convictions of a state legislator who was secretly being paid for negligible work by businesses that lobby the Legislature.

Like everyone else indicted in the legislative corruption investigation, former House Judiciary Chairman Jim Harrison clearly put his personal interests ahead of the public's, acting unethically and even corruptly. And it appears that he actually violated some of our ethics laws, unlike some whose self-dealing behavior should have been illegal but wasn't clearly so.

But as the court noted — in an explanation that was itself nearly as important as its decision — it couldn’t simply ignore the fact that Solicitor David Pascoe’s “borrowed authority to act as the attorney general” didn’t extend beyond prosecuting former Reps. Jim Merrill and Rick Quinn and political operative Richard Quinn.

“We do not reach our decision today lightly, for we recognize the critical societal importance of zealously prosecuting public corruption,” Associate Justice John Kittredge wrote for the three-justice majority that tossed the convictions. “Yet, as judges, our allegiance must be to the rule of law, not a particular outcome. The law is designed to find the truth within rules that serve to guarantee the certainty of a fair process. The law anticipates that the two goals — ascertainment of the truth and certainty of a fair process — may collide, and when they do, the certainty of a fair process must prevail. In short, in the law, the ends do not justify the means.”

That was probably of little comfort to Mr. Harrison, whose perjury conviction was upheld, along with the 18-month prison sentence that he was to serve concurrently with an identical sentence for two misconduct in office charges.

We’re not certain whether the court was right to overturn the corruption convictions; the minority opinion made a strong argument that Mr. Harrison’s case was inextricably linked to the Quinn case and that he wasn’t hurt by Mr. Pascoe's bringing the case instead of Attorney General Alan Wilson. But we’re glad to see the court beginning to rethink its earlier decision to rewrite the State Grand Jury law to allow Mr. Pascoe to retain control of the corruption investigation, unsupervised, over Mr. Wilson’s objection.

Section 14-7-1630(B) of S.C. law says the state attorney general and the SLED chief must agree to initiate a State Grand Jury investigation, but the court wrote in 2016 that the Legislature couldn’t have possibly meant to limit that power to the attorney general himself, so it was interpreting the law to let the attorney general designate someone else to act.

The court’s interpretation of legislative intent was understandable but demonstrably incorrect. And its reinterpretation of the law didn’t provide any details about who the attorney general could designate (a local solicitor? a federal prosecutor? a private attorney?), or why, or how that designation could be relinquished, which meant there were no limits. And by implication it allowed the SLED chief to lend out his power to any sheriff or small-town police chief.

Without technically overturning that unfortunate precedent, the new majority in State v. Harrison clearly signaled that it did not believe the authority to convene the State Grand Jury could be so easily delegated, since a prosecutor has nearly unchecked power to steer the jurors toward the indictments he wants.

Of course, the majority view could change again in an instant, which is one reason we’re glad courts aren’t supposed to write laws.

And it’s yet another reason that our lawmakers need to replace the court’s interpretation of the State Grand Jury law with one that either reaffirms the original law or else spells out who may replace the attorney general and SLED chief in initiating a State Grand Jury investigation, and under what circumstances they may do so.

We hope this latest ruling will finally give lawmakers the impetus to act.