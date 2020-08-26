Editorial: Rethink reefing the Clamagore, a sub that deserves a substitute plan

Like a lot of things these days, the future of the Clamagore at Patriots Point is in limbo. That’s not necessarily bad news to a group of veteran submariners who hope to restore the 322-foot Cold War-era vessel and continue to display it.
“No, no, no,” we haven’t given up, Tom Lufkin of the Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association said recently.
With nearly $3 million set aside last year for gutting and reefing the diesel-electric sub, the Clamagore was almost certainly headed for a watery grave. But bids for gutting the sub — removing its massive, multiton batteries, tons of wiring and electronics, weapons systems, fuel tanks and a gargantuan diesel engine — came in way above $3 million. Then COVID-19 struck, paralyzing the maritime museum along with nearly everything else and making the Clamagore a low priority.
The tug-of-war between Patriots Point and the Clamagore group has been going on for more than a decade. Patriots Point now has a new executive director — Larry Murray, an Army vet and former DMV chief — and we hope the two sides can make a deal.
Mr. Lufkin is adamant that his group can save the vessel for about $1 million. Patriots Point contends that estimate is far too low because the sub would require expensive steel plating, restoration work and environmental cleanup in addition to other costs. But based on the bids for the work, reefing the sub at taxpayer expense also appears impractical.
There obviously is no easy answer to this pricey dilemma.
Submarines hold a particular fascination with museumgoers and the veterans who served on them, and given the Charleston area’s great naval tradition, saving the sub would be preferable if the two sides could come up with a financial option that makes sense. We encourage the two sides to work together on a solution, which might also lead to a settlement of the Clamagore group’s lawsuit that could drag on for years and add costs to any resolution.
Even though the two sides have been at odds, with new leadership in place at Patriots Point and the fate of the vintage-1945 sub still uncertain, the time is right to take a fresh look at the Clamagore.