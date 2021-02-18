Editorial: Restriping IOP connector for bikes is a welcome change; others should follow

We’re pleased to see the S.C. Department of Transportation adding new green lanes to the Isle of Palms connector to make it more appealing and safer for those walking and biking between the island and Mount Pleasant.
The department’s work, expected to begin this week and wrap up next month, will restripe the 2-mile-long bridge to delineate dedicated bike lanes as well as walking lanes, while adding 3 feet of additional space to the outside of each vehicle travel lane. It’s important progress toward a goal we’ve long supported: adapting our transportation network to encourage more ways to get around than just by car.
This particular change began after the department started reviewing what it could and should do to improve safety along the East Coast Greenway, an increasingly popular national route along the East Coast, used mostly by cyclists. The review came after Kristopher Cotton of New York was killed while traveling the greenway in southern Charleston County; the Isle of Palms connector is also part of the greenway route.
We realize that some on the Isle of Palms are not pleased with the restriping, which comes on the heels of the Transportation Department’s recent efforts to undo some of the city’s restrictions on parking on state roads. Many concerns, including those expressed by former fire chief Ann Marie Graham on today’s Commentary page, focus on shrinking the connector’s wide center lane.
But the ongoing work is simply a paint job, so we don’t expect it will slow emergency vehicles getting on and off the island, even during times of peak congestion.
Sirens and flashing lights will signal to all a need to slow down. And a new paint job won’t prevent a medical helicopter from landing on the bridge: Traffic already has to stop temporarily to accommodate that.
Some are also upset that while the agency did present its plan to Isle of Palms officials, it did not seek their blessing. But it’s understandable that the state did not give the coastal community veto power over a restriping plan for a bridge that many island residents never wanted built in the first place. It’s important to note the restriping is embraced by Mount Pleasant, the municipality on the bridge’s other end.
The current connector work and the island’s ongoing parking dispute are not directly linked, but there are connections. For one, encouraging more people to bike or walk from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms will let more people reach their beach without having to park a car. (On a related note, we’re pleased to see the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority agree this week to extend bus service to the island for 33 weekend days this summer.)
The other obvious connection is that in both cases, island leaders are frustrated because they feel like they’re not being heard.
We encourage state highway officials to meet again with the Isle of Palms (and Mount Pleasant), either after the busy summer season or by early next year, to review how the restriping has worked and to pinpoint any problems. In downtown Charleston, we’ve supported efforts to redo traffic and parking patterns to help businesses and pedestrians, especially in experimental, temporary ways that can be reversed if unforeseen consequences arise. Only time will tell how well these changes work — and what could be done to make them work better still.
Who knows? If the state and the Isle of Palms have a follow-up conversation, their discussion might focus less on the restriping changes to the Isle of Palms connector and more on what further improvements the city and state could make to accommodate a growing number of bikers and pedestrians on the island itself.