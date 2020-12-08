Editorial: Require market transparency from China

The House overwhelmingly agreed last week to a Senate bill that would give Chinese businesses listed on American stock exchanges three years to adopt U.S. accounting standards or face delisting, a promising step in the effort to shine needed transparency on the companies.
The move is a welcome showdown. China’s refusal to allow U.S. review of Chinese audits has troubled American regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission for a decade. During that time, more than 250 companies based in China or Hong Kong with a combined market capitalization of $2 trillion have floated stock on American exchanges, according to Standard and Poor's.
Among them was Luckin Coffee, a rival to Starbucks, which imploded in 2020 — two years after its listing — because of a series of accounting scandals, costing investors billions of dollars. Those scandals might never have occurred — or perhaps Luckin never would have been listed — if the company had adhered to U.S. accounting standards.
Some speculate China's resistance to meeting our accounting rules is intended to obscure the amount of Chinese government support for companies. These and other unfair business practices have given China a competitive advantage at the expense of U.S. businesses and blunted the transparency that investors need and expect in U.S. financial markets.
The main purpose of this bill, which President Donald Trump promised to sign, is to give U.S. regulators leverage in their negotiations with Chinese authorities. Our regulators are seeking auditable data on Chinese companies already listed or seeking listings on American exchanges.
The SEC is considering a parallel rule that would require all foreign companies listed on American exchanges to use auditors overseen by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Standards Board. The Wall Street Journal notes that it would give such companies the option of hiring eligible accounting firms without having to violate Chinese law.
The Chinese should see the wisdom of allowing full, robust audits of their companies, or of allowing their companies to hire foreign auditors, before the three-year window provided by the new law expires.
There are valid concerns on Wall Street that China will take its securities business elsewhere. But that's a risk we must be willing to take to bring about this positive change. As a cosponsor of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., said, “We certainly shouldn’t make it easier for a Chinese company to get American capital than an American company.”
America’s financial markets, the best in the world, are an enormous national asset. The challenge to China’s lax accounting rules might lead to temporary setbacks, but in the long run, it will serve only to protect and strengthen those markets.