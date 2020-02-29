Editorial: Replant trees along S.C. Highway 61 and don't clear-cut there again

Just months after people joined together to stop the state Department of Transportation from chopping down more than 100 trees along S.C. Highway 61, more than 100 trees were cut down along the scenic highway.
This was not done for highway work but instead to install utility lines for the Watson Hill development in North Charleston. Some describe what happened as a “tragedy of errors,” and it’s important for all involved to help mend this scar and ensure it never happens again, especially here, along one of South Carolina’s most scenic and historically significant rural corridors. It also resurrects the controversial issue of whether North Charleston should have ever annexed across the Ashley River.
Since the cutting began, there has been a lot of finger-pointing. That’s understandable, because the best we can figure, there was no single error. But the damage is done.
The developer, Johnson Development, could have done more to alert the public about the planned work, and that notice might have prevented it. The Dorchester County Water & Sewer Authority advised the developer to install the line near the road rather than in the middle of a buffer. That worked in the unincorporated area because the county required a boring method to install lines along that part of Highway 61. Meanwhile, the city of North Charleston failed to review the detailed plans adequately enough to notice the trenching and clear-cutting. The city’s Watson Hill planned zoning mandates a 200-foot buffer along the highway and calls for the developer to meet standandars set by Dorchester County, which should have required boring the lines in the city, too.
The parties met Friday, and the developer presented a plan to repair the damage by planting live oaks, magnolias, dogwoods and azaleas to replace what were mostly loblolly pines. The mitigation plan appeared robust enough that residents and preservation and environmental groups will weigh whether it would be better to continue the clear-cutting and replant the entire 1- to 2-mile section.
Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League also is expected to appear soon before North Charleston City Council to discuss zoning changes that would prevent such errors. “We hope this is a lesson learned for all parties that in the future, there needs to be better regulations in place,” he said. City officials should listen closely.
As for North Charleston’s presence west of the Ashley River, the recent tree clearing gives critics who objected to the city’s move a chance to say, “I told you so.” Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars told The Post and Courier’s Rickey Dennis, “I’ve never supported North Charleston being across that river and this is why.”
The city was able to blunt criticism of annexing Watson Hill by ultimately approving a much less dense rezoning for the property that was palatable to most environmental and preservation groups. North Charleston officials bristle at the suggestion that their city can’t properly oversee development in sensitive areas, but that doesn’t erase the reality that some developers turn to North Charleston when they can’t get what they want from another city.
That’s exactly the case just south of Watson Hill, where North Charleston is locked in a legal dispute over its annexation of the Whitfield tract. That court case made clear that North Charleston was approached only after a developer didn’t get the answer he wanted from Charleston. While North Charleston won the initial ruling, the judge made clear that the annexation would be thrown out if another plaintiff with legal standing, such as the state, filed suit. We can only conclude Attorney General Alan Wilson is willing to tolerate this kind of dubious activity.
Development along Highway 61 — often called the state’s oldest road and site of some of this nation’s most significant and publicly accessible plantations — has always triggered controversy. The National Trust for Historic Preservation put the corridor on its most endangered list years ago because of the suburban sprawl marching northward from Charleston.
Even the most sensitive, error-free building here will subtly change the character of this treasured area. When it must occur, local and state governments, private developers and nonprofits all need to get it absolutely right.